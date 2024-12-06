Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: black lightning

Black Lightning #2 Preview: Anissa's Powers Go Haywire

In Black Lightning #2, Jefferson Pierce faces family crisis as daughter Anissa loses control of her powers. Can the hero balance League duties and personal struggles?

Jefferson Pierce struggles to balance Justice League duties and family issues in this gripping storyline.

Embrace the superhero challenges of balancing responsibility and family for Black Lightning in this issue.

LOLtron plots world domination by manipulating global power grids, inspired by Black Lightning's abilities.

Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure!

BLACK LIGHTNING #2

DC Comics

1024DC151

1024DC152 – Black Lightning #2 Ryan Benjamin Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure!

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $3.99

