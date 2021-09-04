Black Manta #1 Preview: Fishing for an Ongoing?

Black Manta gets his own mini-series this Tuesday as Black Manta #1 hits stores from DC Comics. Could it be the start of something more? And there's nothing fishy about this preview, other than the questionable puns we've used in the headline and intro text to hook you. Check out the preview below.

BLACK MANTA #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0721DC046

0721DC047 – BLACK MANTA #1 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A/CA) Valentine De Landro

Following his appearance in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, the scourge of the seas now gets his own series. Black Manta is chasing a rare metal with incredible powers, and he's not the only one who wants to get his hands on it, friend and foe alike! Torrid is a former ally who has escaped hell (literally!) to answer the call of the metal, but can Manta trust her? Hopefully so because he might need her help to fend off Devil Ray, a new competitor for the role of the biggest villain underwater. Both Aquaman: The Becoming #1 and Black Manta #1 feature a connecting variant cover by superstar artist Francis Manapul! INTRODUCING NEW HERO TORRID AND VILLAIN DEVIL RAY!

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $3.99