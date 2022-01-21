Black Panther #3 Preview: Is It 200 Issues Already?
Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." In this preview of Black Panther #3 (Legacy Number 200), Black Panther visits Mars… will he and Storm make a baby?! Check out the preview below.
Black Panther #3
by John Ridley & Marvel Various & Juann Cabal, cover by Alex Ross
CELEBRATING THE 200TH ISSUE OF BLACK PANTHER AS T'CHALLA TAKES ON THE X-MEN OF MARS! With assassins closing in and Wakanda's faith in him shaken, T'Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion, as T'Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda's secret agents, a revelation that will change everything…
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620042900311
| Rated T+
$5.99
Varants:
75960620042900331 – BLACK PANTHER 3 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT – $5.99 US
75960620042900321 – BLACK PANTHER 3 CLARKE VARIANT [1:25] – $5.99 US
75960620042900341 – BLACK PANTHER 3 FRANK VARIANT – $5.99 US
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.