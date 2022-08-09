Black Panther #8 Preview: Democracy in Peril

Black Panther and his allies enact a desperate plan to stop the Wakandan coup attempt in this preview of Black Panther #8. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #8

by John Ridley & Stefano Landini, cover by Alex Ross

"LONG SHADOW" Concludes! The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T'Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze's takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn't always lead to the outcomes – or answers – one would prefer. T'Challa's undue mistrust must face consequences – choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042900811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042900821 – BLACK PANTHER 8 PAQUETTE VARIANT – $3.99 US

