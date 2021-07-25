Black Panther, Herald of Eternity: Avengers Mech Strike #5 [Preview]

Eternity is stealing Galactus's gimmick in Avengers Mech Strike #5, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Having plucked Black Panther out of the timeline just as he was about to die, Eternity now wants the Panther to become his herald. Will Galactus sue him for trademark infringement? Find out when the comic hits stores on Wednesday.
AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Kei Zama
ONE WAY OR ANOTHER, THIS IS THE END!
The Avengers' last, desperate plan lies in tatters in the face of Kang's unbelievable power, but a surprise ally appears to give them a sliver of a chance! But Kang didn't become the master of time itself by not having a few tricks up his sleeve, and, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery… Will the Avengers stop one of their oldest foes, or will ANNO KANG continue forevermore?
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
