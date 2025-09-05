Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black pantehr, imperial, nova, she-hulk
Black Panther Intergalactic in Marvel Imperial December 2025 Solicits
Black Panther Intergalactic #1 by Victor LaValle and Stefano Nesi in Marvel Comics' Imperial December 2025 solicits and solicitations
- Black Panther: Intergalactic #1 launches December 2025, spinning out of Marvel's Imperial event
- T’Challa is framed for a galaxy-wide assassination and must clear Wakanda’s name in deep space
- The four-issue series is written by Victor LaValle with art by Stefano Nesi and covers by CAFU
- December Marvel solicits also feature Nova: Centurion #2 and Planet She-Hulk #2 continuing their stories
As promised at San Diego Comic-Con, Black Panther: Intergalactic is a new series spinning out of the current Imperial event with Black Panther, the Hulks, X-Men, Inhumans and more. Black Panther: Intergalactic is a four-issue limited series by Victor LaValle and Stefano Nesi, launching in December. Though they still haven't confirmed Wonder Man yet so who knows.
Black Panther: Intergalactic "finds T'Challa clearing Wakanda's name after being framed for a galaxy-shaking assassination—and uncovering a larger conspiracy that leaves him stranded in deep space. Alone and armed only with his will, T'Challa must fight for survival while shadowy forces plot to seize Wakanda's throne in his absence." And we also have the solicitation details for the second issues of Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay and Álvaro López, and Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder.
- BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1 (OF 4)
Written by VICTOR LAVALLE
Art by STEFANO NESI
Cover by CAFU
On Sale 12/17
Spinning directly out of Hickman's Imperial War: Black Panther one-shot, the series finds T'Challa clearing Wakanda's name after being framed for a galaxy-shaking assassination—and uncovering a larger conspiracy that leaves him stranded in deep space. Alone and armed only with his will, T'Challa must fight for survival while shadowy forces plot to seize Wakanda's throne in his absence.
- NOVA: CENTURION #2
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ
Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 12/10
Richard Rider faces Ravenous, the killer of countless Nova Corpsmen, in a story that ties back to the Annihilation War.
- PLANET SHE-HULK #2
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art and Cover by AARON KUDER
On Sale 12/17
Jennifer Walters tests whether she can bring peace to Sakaar with both brains and gamma-powered muscle.