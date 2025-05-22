Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, nancy a collins
Blade Runner: Black Lotus- Las Vegas by Nancy A Collins & Jesus Hervas
Nancy A. Collins is continuing her Blade Runner: comics with a new spinoff drawn by Jesus Hervas, Blade Runner: Black Lotus - Las Vegas
Nancy A. Collins is continuing her Blade Runner: Black Lotus comics with a new spinoff comic book title drawn by Jesus Hervas, Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Las Vegas, in September 2025, from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. And it will continue the story in the Black Lotus anime series.
"BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS – LAS VEGAS continues the adventure of Elle, a female combat Replicant created by Niander Wallace (Blade Runner 2049, Blade Runner: Black Lotus). Written by Eisner Award nominated author Nancy A. Collins (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Swamp Thing), with art by Jesus Hervas (Blade Runner: Origins), BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS – LAS VEGAS continues the story started in the 2021 cult anime series, and the events of the first BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS comic book story arc, "LEAVING L.A.". With Issue #1 out in comic book shops this September, this all-new adventure (set in the year 2032) sees the deadly Replicant combat model Elle – aka The Black Lotus Killer still searching for answers to her mysterious past. Her quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (briefly glimpsed in BLADE RUNNER 2049), now a ghost-town following the detonation of a dirty bomb. There she finds a community of Replicants who once serviced the casinos as the living embodiments of ancient Egyptians and Romans. Meanwhile Niander Wallace, inheritor of the Replicant technology of Eldon Tyrell, has dispatched a battle-hardened squad of mercenaries to track her and bring her back dead or alive."
Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Las Vegas #1 can be ordered from Forbidden Planet right now. It will also be released in the same month as new deluxe, omnibus editions of the original Blade Runner graphic novels chronicling the Ash saga, through 2019, 2029, and 2039. And you can see the entire chronology of the Titan comic books in the handy dandy checklist chart above.