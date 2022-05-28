Bleach Gets 20th Anniversary Volume in Viz Media August 2022 Solicits

Viz Media celebrates 20 years of Bleach in Viz Media's August 2022 solicits and solicitations. Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA. Bleach, created by Tite Kubo, follows the adventures of the teenager Ichigo Kurosaki, who inherits his parents' destiny after he obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper. ukia Kuchiki. His new-found powers force him to take on the duties of defending humans from evil spirits and guiding departed souls to the afterlife, and set him on journeys to various ghostly realms of existence. Bleach was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from August 2001 to August 2016 and was was licensed for English release by Viz Media in 2004.

BLEACH 20TH ANN GN VOL 01 (MAR228023)

VIZ LLC

JUN222101

(W) Tite Kubo (A) Tite Kubo

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of international smash-hit Bleach with this exclusive edition of volume 1!

Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. Find out why Tite Kubo's Bleach has become an international manga smash-hit!

Celebrate 20 years of Bleach with this exclusive volume featuring cover art from the series launch on August 20, 2001 in Weekly Shonen Jump mangazine!

Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia-who is slowly regaining her powers-it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ROOSTER FIGHTER GN VOL 01 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222100

(W) Syu Sakuratani (A) Syu Sakuratani

The neighborhood cock of the walk is more than just an ordinary rooster-he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome, earth-shattering cry-cock-a-doodle-do! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUN222102

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

Team Sakamoto enters an airsoft tournament organized by the shopping arcade in the hopes of winning the million-yen prize. However, things don't go as planned and they find themselves teaming up with a not-so-sharp sniper called Heisuke. Meanwhile, some shady characters connected to the secret organization that raised Shin are on their way to Sakamoto's…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 05

VIZ LLC

JUN222103

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

There's no rest for the wicked! The crew's next stop is scenic Venice, but they're going to have to fight for every inch of progress. Standing in their way is an enemy who seems to have no weaknesses whatsoever. They've gotten lucky so far, but will they overcome this new obstacle and get out with their lives intact?

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

JUN222104

(W) Gege Akutami

Hunted down by Okkotsu and on the brink of death, Itadori recalls a troubling family scene from his past. But why is the former form of Noritoshi Kamo there? As the sorcerers begin to take action toward suppressing the lethal culling game, Maki pays the Zen'in Clan a visit…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

JUN222105

(W) Akira Toriyama (A) Toyotarou

Granolah is the last Cerealian, a people who were wiped out by the Saiyans and Freeza's army many years ago. When he finds out that the observatory on his planet has found the long-lost twin to the pair of Dragon Balls from planet Cereal that the old Namekian Monaito keeps in their home, Granolah steals it and makes a wish that will allow him to start his quest for revenge against the Saiyans-to become the strongest being in the whole universe! Meanwhile, the Heeters work behind the scenes to put Granolah out of his misery once and for all…by enlisting Goku and Vegeta's help!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE COLOR COMPENDIUM PARAMOUNT WAR NEW WORLD HC

VIZ LLC

JUN222106

(W) Eiichiro Oda

Color images and special illustrations from the world's most popular manga, One Piece! This compendium features over 300 pages of beautiful color art as well as interviews between the creator and other famous manga artists.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 39.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 100

VIZ LLC

JUN222107

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

The big powers converge as Luffy, Law and Kid face off against Kaido and Big Mom. Is there any hope of victory against this ultimate alliance?! Onigashima quakes with power as some of the fiercest pirates in the world go head-to-head!!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE 3IN1 TP VOL 32

VIZ LLC

JUN222108

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

In the land of Wano, Luffy and the Straw Hats hastily attempt to recruit allies in preparation for an imminent raid. But unbeknownst to the crew, the balance of world power is about to be thrown further askew when Big Mom shows up and forms a pirate alliance with Kaido! How will this potent union affect Luffy's recovering crew?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 14.99

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND GN VOL 08 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222109

(W) Kousuke Oono (A) Kousuke Oono

The cozy yakuza comedy continues as everyone's favorite househusband finds himself in even more crazy high jinks. From a donut showdown to a new lady cop on the beat, Tatsu may have finally met his match! It's just another day for the Immortal Dragon.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

URUSEI YATSURA GN VOL 15 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222110

(W) Rumiko Takahashi

Lum is finally going on another date with Ataru! But while she's waiting for him to show up, an eccentric young man arrives, claiming that he fell in love with her at first sight. Normally Lum wouldn't care, but Ataru is late for their date! Later, Mendo receives a mysterious New Year's card that says, "I know your secret." Mendo doesn't have any secrets, but that doesn't stop him from vowing to track down the culprit! Now he just needs to find a way to analyze the handwriting of every guy at Tomobiki High…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ZOM 100 BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

JUN222111

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

Akira and the gang head out to save the world. Their goal? Hokkaido and the northernmost tip of Japan. Why? Because they feel like it. Unfortunately, they run out of gas 246 kilometers short of their destination. Can an item on their bucket list save the day?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLACK LAGOON GN VOL 12 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222112

(W) Rei Hiroe (A) Rei Hiroe

Peace in Roanapur is fragile, balanced on a powder keg that could explode at any moment. When a mysterious crew of assassins shows up and starts taking out specific members of the city's underworld, the major players-the Triad, the Sicilians, and Hotel Moscow-have to get involved. The rogue hit squad also seems to have Dutch in its sights, and Rock and Revy begin an investigation. Tracking down the killers means lifting the lid on Dutch's background and perhaps exposing the true identity of the skipper of the Black Lagoon.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

JUN222113

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

"Casey and Henry's journey through the Galar region continues! Casey is finally reunited with another of her missing Pokémon! Will she be able to find all of them?

And can Henry win the challenge against Allister?!"

For all ages.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SPLATOON SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

JUN222114

(W) Hideki Goto

This sixth volume of the hilarious adventures of Hit and Maika is bound to even make their archenemies, the Salmonids, bust out laughing!

For all ages.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

JUN222115

(W) Noriyuki Konishi

The Demon Island arc resolves with a bang as Nate Adams and his mysterious new friend Chimpanyan travel to perilous Demon Island, where they plan to rescue the legendary Momoyan!

For all ages.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 20

VIZ LLC

JUN222116

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and Zen are enjoying some rare time off up in Lilias when they spot Obi out and about with an unfamiliar woman. Their curiosity sparked, Shirayuki and Zen decide to play detective and trail the pair! Meanwhile, Mitsuhide and Kiki arrive in Lilias themselves, where Kiki plans to make a full report on how she proposed to Mitsuhide and got rejected!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

JUN222117

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

Rangetsu isn't the only person in the imperial palace with dark secrets. Prince Kougai's beast-servant Boku knows something about Sogetsu's final hours, and his confession shatters everything Rangestu thought she knew about her brother's death!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KAZE HIKARU GN VOL 30 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222118

(W) Taeko Watanabe (A) Taeko Watanabe

When Emperor Komei dies shortly after Yoshinobu officially becomes shogun, the political climate intensifies and assassination is suspected. Devious Councillor Ito seeks to further divide the Shinsengumi into factions, and sends Captain Hijikata on an ill-fated mission to Satsuma. Then, on New Year's Day, Ito invites Saito and Second Troop leader Nakagura to a banquet, where the three of them each have their own private reasons for risking their lives to plan an explosive scheme!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 20

VIZ LLC

JUN222119

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

Komi and her friends are going on a ski trip! Who cares if only some of them actually know how to conquer the slopes. The point is to have fun and show off their winter fashions! But things take a turn for the awkward when Manbagi and Tadano get left behind and have to stay the night at the rest stop. The only inn around is expensive-but worse than that, there's just one room!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION GN VOL 11 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222120

(W) Inio Asano (A) Inio Asano

Wow, it's the end of the world! Everyone is so screwed…

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST FULLMETAL ED HC VOL 18

VIZ LLC

JUN222121

(W) Hiromu Arakawa (A) Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Read the thrilling conclusion to Fullmetal Alchemist in this final volume!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

JUN222122

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Aka Akasaka

"Will Shirogane replace Chika in Kaguya's heart? When dense Chika belatedly finds out they're dating, she certainly thinks so! Then, Kayuga learns of an unexpected source of support in her battle against her family, Miko tries various approaches to get Yu to fall in love with her, and Osaragi turns out to be more complicated than she appears.

Sometimes, it's good to play games with people."

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

LEVIUS EST GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUN222123

(W) Haruhisa Nakata (A) Haruhisa Nakata

The time has come for the final fight between Levius and the powerful Arthur Graynore, founder of Amethyst. Their battleground? A secret underground ring hidden deep beneath the championship arena. As the blows begin to fly, Levius starts to see the true reason for the existence of the M.M.A. and realizes he must survive and win this fight…at any cost.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RADIANT GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

JUN222124

(W) Tony Valente (A) Tony Valente

While celebrations in the great city of B me were underway to mark the promotion of a prominent officer in the forces of the Inquisition, it looked as though Seth, a scrappy and determined youth hunting the mysterious Radiant, might at long last reunite with his friends Mélie, Ocoho and Doc. Unfortunately a powerful group of Domitors, who stand against the Inquisition and its campaign to rid the world of those known as the Infected, arrive on the scene and incite chaos, preventing the reunion. Seth, himself an Infected, joins with a couple of unlikely allies to face the Domitors in hopes of averting a looming catastrophe.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ULTRAMAN GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

JUN222125

(W) Eiichi Shimizu (A) Tomohiro Shimoguchi

Rena Sayama's world has been turned upside down with the discovery that the man she believed was her father actually isn't. Even more stunning is the revelation that she too has the power to wear the Ultraman suit! Meanwhile, a secret group within the Star Cluster Council arrives on Earth with a sinister mission-the complete eradication of the Ultramen!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99