Blood Not Thicker Than Water After All in Spider-Woman #14 [Preview]

Spider-Woman #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and Jessica Drew must come to grips with the fact that profits are thicker than both blood and water, especially when those profits are for the corrupt American pharmaceutical industry. But while her own brother's company may have tried to steal the cure for a disease that might one day affect her son, it turns out there's a twist. There's always a twist. Check out the preview below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #14

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

In Shops: 8/18/2021

