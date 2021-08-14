Blood Not Thicker Than Water After All in Spider-Woman #14 [Preview]

Spider-Woman #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and Jessica Drew must come to grips with the fact that profits are thicker than both blood and water, especially when those profits are for the corrupt American pharmaceutical industry. But while her own brother's company may have tried to steal the cure for a disease that might one day affect her son, it turns out there's a twist. There's always a twist. Check out the preview below.
SPIDER-WOMAN #14
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210663
JUN210664 – SPIDER-WOMAN #14 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
• Did you think, just because there were some done-in-one crazy action issues, that this arc WASN'T SERIOUS?!?!?!
• You are WRONG, True Believer, as this issue picks up all the Keyser Soze clues we've been leaving around and slaps you in the face with them.
• All we can say without spoiling more is that Jessica Drew is in for the fight of her life and you do not want to miss it!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210664 SPIDER-WOMAN #14 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Netease, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210663 SPIDER-WOMAN #14, by (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.