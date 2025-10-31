Posted in: Comics | Tagged: b clay moore, Bloodlands, Ignition Press, Mack Chater

Bloodland #1 Launches in Ignition Press' January 2025 Solicits

Relatively new comic book publisher launches Bloodland #1 by B Clay Moore and Mack Chater in their January 2025 solicits and solicitations…

BLOODLAND #1

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Mack Chater

Cover A by Mack Chater

Cover B by Christopher Mitten

Cover C by Andrea Sorrentino (Ignition Exclusive cover)

The United States is collapsing. And then there are the vampires. President Andrew Cross is deep into an unconstitutional extended term, seized and shielded by executive orders, martial law, and a stacked Supreme Court.mWith support splintering, Cross forges an alliance with a cabal of ancient European vampires. As the White Cell's influence expands, the administration's pursuit of power and blood purity transforms the landscape into a battleground between emboldened loyalists, aspiring demagogues, and colorful factions of dissenters. Against it all, Army veteran Heather Brooks is a lone wolf on a warpath to find and avenge her newborn son, who's been sacrificed to the state; and retired pro quarterback Son Cassidy rallies an idealistic resistance. As their courses collide, the two leaders will tilt the odds and change the shape of a cross-country war for the soul of a nation. Monsters pull the strings in this debut of Bloodland, a savage and sweeping 12-issue political horror reuniting B. Clay Moore (The Leading Man, Bloodshot) and artist Mack Chater (Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins)! This issue's exclusive B cover is a gorgeous new piece by Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the B.P.R.D., Detective Comics). Retail incentive cover by Andrea Sorrentino, the popular artist of Gideon Falls, Old Man Logan, and Joker: Killer Smile!

ARCADIA #2

Written by Inaki Miranda & Roy Miranda

Illustrated by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Inaki Miranda

Cover B by Clayton Henry & Adriano Lucas

Life is looking good for young Halu. His relationship with Fix is growing, and he's starting to get the hang of being a scavenger. On his latest hunt, he encounters a group of violent ferals, but he also uncovers treasure–an uberpill! What will he do with such a coveted item? Meanwhile, Halu's mentor, Weedy, races against time to finish his secret project–a physical record of his memories–before his body fails him. Go deeper into the epic new adventure with the Miranda Brothers, creators of Blade Forger and We Live! This issue's superstar variant is by Action Comics and Justice League Red artist Clayton Henry!

DELUGE #3

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Marika Cresta

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Cover A by Riley Rossmo

Cover B by Marika Cresta & Ronda Pattison

The death count is rising with the water, making escape seem less and less likely. Prisoners and guards alike are trapped within Sieverville Correctional Prison for Women, and it's becoming increasingly obvious that the rain is not the only thing coming in from outside. No one is safe from the creatures lurking in the flood, and it's soon to be every woman for herself. Mama Bear in particular isn't waiting to be rescued. She's going to take matters into her own hands and does not care who gets in her way. Meanwhile, Shandra has a theory as to what the monsters are and what they want, but Maggie isn't sure what to believe as the ghosts of her guilt become more insistent. Continuing the terrifying series from horror maestro Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Deadpool Destroys the Marvel Universe) and the art team of Marika Cresta (Star Wars: High Republic) and Ronda Pattison (TMNT). Featuring an eerie main cover by Riley Rossmo (The Moon is Following Us) and B variant by Cresta and Pattison.

THE BEAUTY #3

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

Cover A by Jeremy Haun & Nick Filardi

Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino & Leonardo Paciarotti

New stories in the world of The Beauty, the hit comic series that inspired the forthcoming television series from Ryan Murphy and FX! Agent Crayton can't outrun his past, not as long as The Abernathy knows what he did and holds him in their grip. Is the price they are attempting to extract from him too high, or can he live with the harm helping them will do to the people around him? Things aren't so bad for Kelvin Frost, however. The weather man has gotten the Beauty, and he's already discovering how the disease can change your life in a myriad of ways–from the gorgeous girl he's now having a fling with to the police knocking on his door wondering what he knows about the death of the man who helped him get the virus. You see, it's a disease that comes with consequences, but that doesn't stop people from wanting to get it. Or seeing a necessity for it. Whether you're an aging football star like Skottie or a highly paid thief like Nox, sometimes you're going to do what you have to do to get ahead.

Storylines begin to converge in this all-new arc of The Beauty, the renowned indie comic from writers Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, with knockout art by Emanuela Lupacchino (World's Finest: Teen Titans). Featuring new covers by both Haun and Lupacchino.

NO PLACE #3

Written by Tim Seeley

Illustrated by Stefano Simeone

Cover A by Stefano Simeone

Cover B by Jesse Lonergan

N.O. Place Director Dorothy Gale is a caring leader and she did warn them there would be primates, but Mari and Allen could never have prepared for this fight for their lives against swimming monkeys in the sewer system.

Meanwhile, the boss herself comes face-to-face with the Wicked Witch of the Deep. The wounds that follow will cut to the core, revealing an unexpected connection between N.O. Place's world-saving efforts and the devastation at their doorstep.bAnd as the Old Gods work through Adamik to seize control of Chicago, it's one step forward, two giant leaps back on Mari's mission to make amends with her family. Lovecraft and the Land of Oz collide in this continuation of Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone's dark fantasy spectacle! This issue's guest star variant is by innovative cartoonist Jesse Lonergan (Man's Best, Drome)!

MURDER PODCAST #4

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Mike Tisserand

Colors by Nick Filardi

Cover A by Jeremy Haun & Nick Filardi

Cover B by Mike Tisserand

Mina and her crew are looking to get to the bottom of the Dead Sounds phenomenon by going to the source: the radio station that originally produced the mysterious podcast. The folks there aren't forthcoming with answers, however, and the women don't realize that their public enquiry has now exposed them. The mysterious cult connected to Dead Sounds know who they are and what they are up to!

Elsewhere, the investigation into the murders has caused a rift in Nika and Josie's marriage, so much so that Nika has moved into a hotel. But will she be safe there with the cult looking for her, as well?

The hit phenomenon reaches its halfway point. Find out what everyone is talking about in this new issue from writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty) and buzz artist Mike Tisserand! Cover B is also the latest piece of the giant connecting cover that will span all issues, drawn by Tisserand and colored by Nick Filardi (Powers 25).

VOYEUR #4

Written by Leah Williams

Illustrated by David Baldeón

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Isaac Goodhart & Richy Truong

Cover B by David Baldeón & Eva de la Cruz

As the love affair between Rook and Madeleine heats up, it's time to decide how devoted they are to one another. Enough to undertake a major felony? If Madeline is going to join Rook's scheme to rob the Koh Kingfisher Resort of its priceless artwork, she'll have to make a real commitment. But before they can steal any paintings, they'll have to steal some time to plan their criminal life together.

The penultimate issue of Voyeur is the steamiest yet. Like the Before Trilogy by way of Ocean's 11, it's romantic and thrilling in the way you've come to expect and only Leah Williams and David Baldeón, the team behind DC's Power Girl, can deliver! All topped with a seductive cover by Isaac Goodhart (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos)! Baldeón also provides the B cover.

