Bloodshot Unleased In Valiant Entertainment September 2022 Solicits

Bloodshot is Unleashed in Valiant Entertainment's September 2022 solicits and solicitations, the revamped series trying to leave the film behind, by Deniz Camp and Jon Davis-Hunt. As well as Book Of Shadows and Archer & Armstrong who have all that to come.

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL222044

JUL222045 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR B RIFKIN (MR) – 3.99

JUL222046 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR C WOODS (MR) – 3.99

JUL222047 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR D ACTION FIGURE (MR) – 3.99

JUL222048 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR E BLANK (MR) – 3.99

JUL222049 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR F PREORDER ZAFFINO (MR) – 3.99

JUL222050 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #1 CVR G 250 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

Dangerous super soldiers and bloodthirsty living weapons have mysteriously escaped into the world to wreak havoc across the dying towns and forgotten farms of America. Now, Bloodshot must take up arms again to travel across the country hunting down these violent monsters, battling his own demons, and defending the most defenseless. Deniz Camp (Agent of W.O.R.L.D.E.) and Jon Davis-Hunt (SHADOWMAN) join forces to unleash Valiant Entertainment's first Mature Readers title that puts the BLOOD in BLOODSHOT.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL222051

JUL222052 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR B ROMERO – 3.99

JUL222053 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR C ESCAFULLERY – 3.99

JUL222054 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Exarch Fane, an ancient, otherworldly warlord, is intent on sacrificing our world to satiate his hunger. Only a team of mystic heroes stands in his way. But while three heroes-SHADOWMAN, PUNK MAMBO, and PERSEPHONE-attempt to stop Fane from forging the Chain of Ruin, DOCTOR MIRAGE and the ETERNAL WARRIOR pass through the veil of death to discover the BOOK OF SHADOWS' terrible secrets.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #5 CVR A CHANG

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL222055

JUL222056 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #5 CVR B ROMERO – 3.99

JUL222057 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #5 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

After the shocking events of issue #4, The Eccentric has placed a bounty on Archer & Armstrong's heads, leading to all manner of mercenaries coming out of the woodwork. When Mary-Maria, Archer's adopted sister (and expert assassin with flexible morals) shows up asking for help with a rogue demon menacing her Sisters of Perpetual Darkness, can they even begin to trust her, or are these nuns flying straight to H-e-double-hockey-sticks-and taking A&A with them?!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ARMORCLADS TP VOL 01

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL222058

(W) Jj O'Conner, Brian Buccellato, Ryan Cady (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Bagus Hutomo

Join the fight to restore the flame of honor, justice, and order!

In another solar system, advanced mechs known as Armorclads are used to fight wars and build worlds. On Xeru, genetically engineered workers live out their short lives mining a valuable mineral called The Pure in construction-class mechs known as Ironclads. When one of their own is killed, the Ironclads' world is turned upside down and they defy their oppressors. Along the way, they'll discover they're embroiled in a mystery dating back centuries that could change the world forever-as long as they band together. Collects the first five issues of the acclaimed, sold-out series along with the ARMORCLADS PROLOGUE, available in print for the first time!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

Posted in: Comics, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Comics, Solicits, valiant