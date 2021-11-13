Blue & Gold #4 Preview: Booster Gold and Blue Beetle, BFFs No More?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? There's trouble in paradise in this preview of Blue & Gold #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. The titular best buds are fighting, and things could get serious, according to the solicit. Check out the preview below.

BLUE & GOLD #4 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0821DC099

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ryan Sook, Dan Jurgens, Kevin Maguire (CA) Ryan Sook

Bros over heroes no more! Booster Gold and Blue Beetle find running a superhero business together more difficult than it looks when these inseparable friends end up on the verge of a breakup! What could be the cause of such a schism? Enter Blackguard, looking to destroy this dysfunctional duo for good!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

