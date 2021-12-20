Boba Fett Mania Runs Wild With Star Wars #68 At Heritage Auctions

Boba Fett is about to have his moment in the sun, as the famed bounty hunter's Disney+ show The Book of Boba Fett is about to debut on the streaming service next week. Since the comics boom during the pandemic and after season two of The Mandalorian, his early appearances from the old Marvel Comics series have been skyrocketing in value. While his comics debut commands the most money, this issue, #68, is the one people remember most. A CGC 9.6 copy of the said book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today and is already getting up there; as of this writing, it is at $400. Check it out below.

Boba Fett? Boba Fett.

"Star Wars #68 (Marvel, 1983) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. Boba Fett cover by Gene Day. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 12/21: 433 in 9.6, 149 higher. "The Search Begins," script by David Michelinie, pencils by Gene Day (layouts), inks by Tom Palmer (finishes); The search for Han Solo begins here; Can Luke and the others stop Boba Fett and get their captured friend back? 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.60." Crazy to think this comic was published two years after Empire Strikes Back. Took them a while to capitalize on the popularity there.

Of the two big Boba Fett Marvel Comics, I would want this one more than even the first appearance. This one is just so iconic; the image is used all the time, it's spoofed all the time, and it is maybe the most famous cover of the whole 107 issue run. That makes an excellent CGC copy very desirable. Go here to get more info and to place a bid on this one. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around the other books taking bids today. There is some great stuff for really any budget in this auction.