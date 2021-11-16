Bobby Digital & The Pit of Snakes: Z2 Announces RZA's First Comic

Z2 Comics announced in a press release today that legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap artist, actor, and filmmaker, RZA, will be releasing his first-ever original graphic novel through the publisher, titled Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes, an expansion of the character he created in his 1998 album, Bobby Digital in Stereo.

In the album, the Bobby Digital character was always imagined as a comic book character by creator RZA (real name Robert Diggs). He is a life-long fan of comics and was always anxious to explore the medium.

"Out of all my creative personas and alter egos Bobby Digital is probably the best fit, for comics and graphic novels. It's a pleasure for me to collaborate with Z2 Comics and bring this lush world of creativity into the comic space. The readers are going to be hit with something they never seen coming. Bong- Bong."

Z2 Publisher and CEO Josh Frankel also commented on bringing RZA's vision to comics.

"RZA has always shown himself to be a Swiss Army Knife of creativity, elevating every medium he touches, and to be able to help bring an already existing comic/music hybrid such as Bobby Digital to the page is amazing. I think everyone will be equally amazed at the result."

So what can readers expect in Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes? Well, Z2 was kind enough to provide the following synopsis:

Who are you, what is real? This is the question Bobby Digital is seeking to answer. Embracing his id, ego and superego he embarks on a quest to figure out the nature of his reality and himself. He will be ambushed by enemies unknown, he will be tried in ways most men can't endure. Will he be victorious? Most of all, will he survive the Pit of Snakes?! From the mind of the legendary RZA, Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes will coincide with the relaunch of the iconic character and be synced to music that will melt your mind.

Along with RZA, the book will be co-written by Vasilis Lolos and Ryan O'Sullivan, with Lolos also on board as the illustrator.

As mentioned above, there is also a companion album for the book, which is available in a bundle with special editions of the release.

The book will be released in both softcover and hardcover formats in finer bookstores, comic shops, and record stores everywhere in June 2022, with special limited deluxe and super deluxe versions available to preorder now exclusively through the Z2 website.