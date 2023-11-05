Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, wonder woman

Bondage And Boobs In Birds Of Prey & Fire And Ice (Spoilers)

This week sees Birds Of Prey and Fire & Ice, both female-focused superhero comic book, featuring classic women DC superhero characters.

Article Summary Birds Of Prey & Fire & Ice, focusing on classic women DC superhero characters, hit the shelves with fresh issues.

Despite common belief, they feature outrageous jokes once considered exclusive to male-dominated spaces.

Birds Of Prey #3 takes a deep dive into Wonder Woman's history with bondage, courtesy of Harley Quinn.

Fire & Ice face tension and body shaming issues in their reality show-themed comic.

Every now and then someone on social media, or mostly on YouTube, says that you can't say that kind of thing any more. That outrageous jokes, once a staple of the seventies or even nineties just wouldn't play today. Oh and that it's all the faulty of female funwreckers invading a male space and pushing everyone out. it's nonsense of course, but it's the kind of circle jerk that's popular in some place.

This week sees Birds Of Prey and Fire & Ice, both female-focused superhero comic book, featuring classic women DC superhero characters but putting them in their own comic book, including women writers and artists. And somehow telling the kind of jokes that some people think you just aren't allowed to tell anymore.

Such as the history of Wonder Woman and bondage, courtesy of Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey #3, from Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Romero.

William Moulston Marston, creator of Wonder Woman, included repeated and constant use of bondage and submission themes in Wonder Woman, stating "the only hope for peace is to teach people who are full of pep and unbound force to enjoy being bound… Only when the control of self by others is more pleasant than the unbound assertion of self in human relationships can we hope for a stable, peaceful human society… Giving to others, being controlled by them, submitting to other people cannot possibly be enjoyable without a strong erotic element… "give them an alluring woman stronger than themselves to submit to, and they'll be proud to become her willing slaves!" Paradise Island had a "Reform Island" penal colony, Wonder Woman had her golden Lasso of Truth and featured the Magic Girdle of Aphrodite used to reform people. Harley Quinn, or rather Dr Harleen Quinzell will have read all this in her psychology and psychiatric training. Maybe even what Fire And Ice are planning in their comic book, also out this week, from Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos.

Hey! No body shaming, Fire!

BIRDS OF PREY #3 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

The covert first mission of the re-formed Birds of Prey has established their beachhead…in Themyscira! What could be so important to Black Canary that she'd risk the wrath of the greatest warriors on Earth?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023 FIRE & ICE WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #3 (OF 6) CVR A TERRY DODSON

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Terry Dodson

Jimmy Olsen comes to town with his ear to the ground for a Daily Planet scoop, and Fire and Ice have a beauty salon full of ex-villains that Fire's certain they can rehabilitate (in fabulous reality-show fashion, no less!) and Ice is desperate to hide. But if they're gonna make it through the day without Big Blue swinging back through Smallville to clean up their mess, Fire and Ice will have to look past the growing chasm between them and work together to sell Superman's pal the story of a lifetime.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!