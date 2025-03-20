Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: MMPR, VR Troopers

Boom Confirms First VR Troopers Comic Book Series In Thirty Years

Boom Studios confirms the first VR Troopers comic book series in thirty years by Mairghread Scott and Sebastián Piriz

Article Summary Boom Studios launches first VR Troopers comic series in 30 years by Mairghread Scott & Sebastián Piriz.

Series spins off from Power Rangers Prime, featuring elite Eltarian heroes and thrilling new storylines.

Iconic covers by artists Taurin Clarke, James Stokoe, and Christian Ward enhance the thrilling comic series.

Boom Studios, known for Power Rangers comics, collaborates with Hasbro for this exciting VR Troopers return.

Bleeding Cool got the scoop and now Boom Studios has confirmed it all. A new VR Troopers comic book series by Mairghread Scott and Sebastián Piriz and published in June 2025….

"Spinning out of Power Rangers Prime comes a brand-new story from returning team of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers veterans, writer Mairghread Scott and artist Sebastián Piriz, the exciting first chapter in the new six-issue series VR TROOPERS! Coming this Summer from BOOM! Studios, in collaboration with leading games, IP) and toy company Hasbro, the ONLY place to get new, official POWER RANGERS comic book stories. The VR Troopers are the most elite of the Eltarian empire's human heroes on Earth, but what secrets are the Eltarian's keeping? When VR Ryan tracks down a rogue Skug, he'll come face-to-face with a foe who will change his understanding of VR—and himself—forever!"

With covers by Taurin Clarke, James Stokoe, Christian Ward and more. VR Troopers was the first official "sister" TV series to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, another Americanization of three different Japanese TV series that ran from 1994 to 1996. The show was cancelled after two seasons as the available Japanese footage was quickly exhausted. In 2018, the rights were transferred to Hasbro as part of the acquisition of the Power Rangers brand.

Mairghread Scott is an executive producer/showrunner and an animation and comic book writer. She got her writing start on Transformers: Prime and her animated work includes Dragon Age: Absolution, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and Star Wars: Resistance. Her comics work ranges from Batgirl to Transformers and several original titles. Her latest graphic novel series is a trilogy titled Sea Serpent's Heir, drawn by Pablo Tunica and published by Skybound Comet, with Book Three, Queen of Mercy, out now.

Boom! Studios is a graphic novel publishing subsidiary of Penguin Random House since September 2024. The publisher was founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby in 2005. Boom Studios acquired the license for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in June 2015 and released a monthly comic starting in January 2016.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!