Boom's Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR & R.L. Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares Return Announced at the ComicsPRO summit, Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR & R.L. Stine’s Stuff Of Nightmares will both return from Boom Studios this year.

Publisher Boom Studios is keeping us busy with their announcements at ComicsPRO's Annual Meeting, currently taking place in Pittsburgh. Not that we're complaining, we'll happily take it over a slow news day. First, they announced a 15% cut in variant covers, then they revealed they were upgrading both Christopher Cantwell and Germán García's dark Sleeping Beauty remix, Briar, and Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard's Hellblazer-meets-Snatch fueled Damn Them All. Now, Retail Sales Coordinator Manny Castellanos gets a turn at the podium to announce that not only Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR returning with new, standalone specials from high profile talent, but R.L. Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares will be coming back with two standalone specials in the fall. But that's not all.

While the BRZRKR Specials were teased at the franchise's history-making Hall H panel at Comic-Con, this is the first hint we've received of who is going to be working on them. Start your speculation on who wants to collaborate with Keanu Reeves… now. And from what I'm hearing, BRZRKR saw another jump in orders for the double-sized twelth-issue finale of the initial series.

Meanwhile, R.L. Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares was another top-launching creator-owned series and the middle-grade horror master's first horror comic series for adults. Given the success Netflix has had with the adult-oriented Fear Street, it's no surprise Boom is getting behind the franchise. Even less surprising knowing that their first project with Stine was Just Beyond, which was turned into the first comic-driven streaming series on Disney+ not based on a Marvel property.

The return of BRZRKR and Stuff Of Nightmares were paired by Boom teasing the return of four other fan-favorite series. Castellanos spoke to ComicsPRO retailers about the publisher's strategy to supply them with proven brands to drive confidence in a crowded, unpredictable market.

First up was C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad 's GLAAD-nominated romantic sports series, Fence, which will return just in time for Pride Month in May.

and 's GLAAD-nominated romantic sports series, Fence, which will return just in time for Pride Month in May. The same month, Boom will bring back Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard 's Wild's End, a mashup of War of the Worlds & Watership Down that belongs on the shelf of every Blacksad reader.

and 's Wild's End, a mashup of War of the Worlds & Watership Down that belongs on the shelf of every Blacksad reader. Next, Dan Panosian and Georgio Spalleta are returning to Wonderland with a sequel to Alice Ever After, which was a surprise hit for Boom in 2022.

and are returning to Wonderland with a sequel to Alice Ever After, which was a surprise hit for Boom in 2022. And finally, one of my personal favorites, the Eisner Award-nominated Coda from Step By Bloody Step team Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara will return in the autumn. No specifics beyond this were provided, but we predict more complete announcements before long… if we don't scoop them first.

What else will Boom Studios announce before their presentation is over? You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years.