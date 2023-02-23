Boom Announce Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar is Ongoing Boom Studios announced at ComicsPRO that Christopher Cantwell & Germán García’s Briar is being promoted to an ongoing series.

Boom Studios wasted no time with announcements during their presentation at today's ComicsPRO Retailer Summit. Following their announced 15% cut in variant covers in 2023, Boom Studios Sales Manager, Rosalind Morehead, announced Christopher Cantwell and Germán García's Briar is being promoted to an ongoing series with a second story arc slated for the fall. Which it's only fair to note we more-or-less predicted last August…

This isn't entirely surprising given Briar launched as one of Boom's biggest original series of 2022 buoyed by a bevy of praise from creators including Matthew Rosenberg, Ryan North, Cliff Chiang, and others. Add in the consistent sell-outs and second printing announcements and it's easy to see this dark reimagining of Sleeping Beauty is continuing to build an audience. And one can imagine that the combination of Boom's first look deal with Netflix and Cantwell's bonafides in Hollywood as the co-creator and showrunner of AMC's Halt & Catch Fire couldn't have hurt the decision to go deeper into the series.

But that's only one of two series that Boom is extending from 2022. Stay tuned to our ComicsPRO coverage to find out if your favorite Boom limited series is going the distance as well as Briar.

You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years.