Now Boom Makes Si Spurrier & Charlie Adlard's Damn Them All, Ongoing To follow the Briar news from Boom at ComicsPRO, Damn Them All by Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard also gets an upgrade to an ongoing series.

The announcements are coming fast-and-furious out of publisher Boom Studios' presentation at ComicsPRO's Annual Meeting taking place currently in Pittsburgh. First, they announced a 15% cut in variant covers, and then they revealed an extension of Christopher Cantwell and German Garcia's dark Sleeping Beauty remix, Briar. Then Boom Studios Sales Manager, Rosalind Morehead, revealed that Damn Them All is also getting upgraded to an ongoing series.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, not only is Damn Them All the first original series from Robert Kirkman's artistic partner on The Walking Dead, Charlie Adlard, since the megahit concluded, but its writer Si Spurrier's biggest creator owned launch to date. So it's not surprising to us that "Bloody El" Hawthrone – the character we called "Johanna Constantine Meets Negan" – is going the distance.

The numerous sell-outs and second printings explain why Boom decided to extend Damn Them All,, but perhaps their first look with Netflix also influenced the decision? After all, having a series from one of the principles that created The Walking Dead empire creates quite a bit of interest. And as I understand it, it wouldn't be the first Spurrier created series published by Boom to create some action in Hollywood.

But even without interest from Hollywood, the combination of megahit Something Is Killing The Children, Grim, Briar, and now Damn Them All gives Boom a powerful quartet of dark, female-led, top-selling ongoing series to address retailer concerns about publishers dumping too many untested series into the market. Just maybe with a few fewer variant covers.

What other proven brands are the foundation of Boom's 2023 announcements? Is one of your favorite series slated for a return this year? You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years. Other companies planning to attend ComicsPRO will include 2000 AD/Rebellion Publising, A Wave Blue World, Anomaly Productions, Bad Idea Comics, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BINC, Book County Clearance House, CEX Publishing, Comic Shop Assistant, Comic Hub, DC, Diamond Comic Distributors, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios, Manage Comics, Marvel, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Penguin Random House, ReedPop, Rocketship Entertainment, Scholastic, Skybound Entertainment, Source Point Press, TCG Player, Universal Distribution, Valiant Entertainment, Vault Comics, Visi8 Entertainment, Viz Media, and Yen Press.