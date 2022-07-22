First Glimpse Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Movie At San Diego Comic-Con

As promised in the Diamond Retailer Lunch held earlier today, Keanu Reeves had much to show off about his comic book BRZRKR with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney for Boom Studios, and its journey to becoming a movie with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin in his Hall H panel later that day. So much so, that you even got to see a bit of it, If that bit was part of the screenplay for the movie.

With the BRZRKR comic book coming to an end of its twelve-issue run from Boom Studios at the end of the year, they teased its possible continuance, which should be a doddle for an immortal like B.

The panel talked about how the movie script takes in not just the comic BZRKR but also previous films that starred Keanu Reeves, including The Matrix, Constantine and John Wick, especially looking at the way the story treats time. But you will get the BRZRKR anime at Netflix first, with two seasons currently being made in Japan, from the production company IG, the company behind Ghost In The Shell, with a live-action movie to follow. At least, that is the plan, and at Hall H, they are sticking to that. So no one throw doubt, okay?

Come on, you don't want to knock that smile off Keane Reeves' face with any of your nagging doubts, do you?

BRZRKR #9 was published on the 19th of June. BRZRKR #10 will be published by Boom Studios on the 21st of September.

As B.'s full fury is unleashed, a new discovery promises to bring the answers he's been seeking for centuries. But as the team travels to uncover the mysteries of B.'s birth once and for all, will Caldwell finally reveal his master plan? There are just three issues left in the saga of this immortal warrior, as writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt build towards a conclusion that will blow fans' minds!In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, the BRZRKR comic has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages, seeking answers to the mystery of his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it.