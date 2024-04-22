Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: andy lanning, becky cloonan, brian azzarello, Genevieve Valentine, Grth Ennis, john arcudi, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Letizia Cadonici, liana kangas, martin morazzo, michael conrad, ryan sook, sarah gailey, steve orlando, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Werther Dell'Edera

Boom Studios Can't Stop Saying Hello To Comic Creators On Social Media

Boom Studios is no stranger to a clever teaser marketing campaign. And while they haven't employed this tactic in some time, it looks like they might have their most ambitious one yet currently underway… and has been for two weeks. Across their social media channels, Boom has been saying "hello" to over a dozen creators. Some of whom they've worked with numerous times and others it seems they've never worked with before. It all started on April 9th when out of nowhere the Boom accounts said "Hello, Garth Ennis…" with an accompanying video file;

Later that day, Boom posted a near-identical message tagging Becky Cloonan.

And since then, they've said "Hello," to Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Martín Morazzo, Ryan Sook, Andy Lanning, Steve Orlando, Michael Conrad, John Arcudi, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Letizia Cadonici, Genevieve Valentine, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Liana Kangas, and Sarah Gailey… so far.

That's sixteen creators to date, both writers and artists, all with the same greeting and with a matching 18 second video using the same music. The only other two clues are a quick flash of this art detail by an unknown artist. And based on whatever Boom is teasing appears to be happening in July 2024. But what is it?



Is it teasing Boom's upcoming slate of new creator-owned titles from these writers and artists? Or the creators working on a new licensed universe in the vein of the chart-topping Energon Universe? A new imprint to join KaBOOM! and BOOM! Box? Or something else entirely? And does the reference to July mean we'll continue to get more names leading up to a big announcement at Comic-Con? Or will the project be released in July, in which case we should know the connection of these creators before the end of the week? As always, my DMs are open for anyone who wants to shine additional light on what Boom is up to…

