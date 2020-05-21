BOOM! Studios to Release WYND June 17 to Local Comic Shops

BOOM! Studios gave fans a first look at the main cover art for issues #2, #3, and #4 of WYND, with art by Michael Dialynas. This brand new highly anticipated series from the minds of James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children, Batman), Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and letterer Aditya Bidikar (Isola) brings readers into a world where magical heritages are punishable by death.

Our protagonist — Wynd — must keep his identity and whimsical pointy ears a secret from the people of his hometown known as Pipetown. When his secret might be exposed to the non magical townsfolk, Wynd must leave his home and embark on a journey that will put him in the center of a royal conspiracy. This new original story from BOOM! Studios is the first of its kind to be solicited outside of the normal cycle — which usually means soliciting products three months in advance. WYND was originally going to be released in November 2020 as a graphic novel under the BOOM! Box imprint, but BOOM! took this crucial time in the comic industry to deliver fresh, new content for fans hungry for something new. This is a big gamble for the company, but I have a feeling it'll pay off.

Personally, I'm excited to read this. I love all-ages books, primarily when they focus on magic. This will be the perfect summertime book for kids and adults alike, so you should absolutely add it to your pull box at your local comic book shop. Here's hoping that our hero has a happy ending! WYND #1 will be available at your local comic book stores and the BOOM! Studios webstore on June 17th, 2020. Digital copies can be found at comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.



Will you be buying WYND when it hits comic shops this summer? Have another BOOM! book you think we should check out? Let us know in the comments below!