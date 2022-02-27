Brand New Costume & Look For Static Ahead Of This Summer's Season Two

It turns out, courtesy of an Amazon/ComiXology glitch that the final issue of the rather late Static: Season One was distributed digitally by Amazon/ComiXology last week by mistake, a week ahead of its print street date this coming Tuesday. And revealing a new look for the character, ahead of his movie/TV series portrayal. So naturally, it was (eventually) sent to Bleeding Cool as a result. So consider these spoilers going forward, after the covers and solicitations, okay?

STATIC SEASON ONE #6 (OF 6) CVR A KHARY RANDOLPH

(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph

If Static wants to liberate the imprisoned Bang Babies of Dakota, he's going to have to turn them into an army…and unfortunately for him, he's also going to have to fight alongside—and even worse, trust—the jerk who tried to burn down his house: Hotstreak!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/1/2022

The final page (which has been waited on for some time) reveals a new look for the character, as well as the details of a sequel series, Static: Season Two, coming out from DC Comics/Milestone in the Summer.

Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, with a backstory based on the life of Michale Davis and his own family. Static's first appearance was in Static #1 in 1993, written by McDuffie and Robert L. Washington III, and drawn by John Paul Leon. Virgil Ovid Hawkins is a member of a fictional subspecies of humans with superhuman abilities known as metahumans. Not born with his powers, Hawkins' abilities develop after an incident exposes him to a radioactive chemical called 'Quantum Juice', making him a "Bang Baby" (a sub-category of metahuman). Static starred in his own cartoon series, Static Shock, was integrated into the DC Univre with the Teen Titans and was recently revived along with the Milestone line from DC Comics with a new movie planned.

A live-action Static Shock TV show from Reginald Hudlin was to be developed as part of Warner Bros new Blue Ribbon Content digital division, with Jaden Smith cast as Virgil Hawkins/Static. At DC FanDome held in 2020, a live-action Static Shock film was revealed to be in development with Michael B. Jordan joining the production team as co-producer alongside Hudlin, to be written by Randy McKinnon. An animated film about Static Shock and other Milestone heroes is currently in development at Warner Animation Group.

Might any such movie or TV show reflect the Static design above?