Brenda Maier & Fanni Mezes' Penguin & Panda From Marble Press

Brenda Maier & Fanni Mezes have sold world rights to their first five Penguin & Panda graphic novels for young readers to Michael Green at Marble Press.

Publication of the first two Penguin & Panda titles is planned for spring 2024. Brenda Meir's agent Stephanie Fretwell-Hill at Red Fox Literary, and Fanni Mezes, representing herself, negotiated the rights sale to Marble Press.

Brenda Maier is the author of picture books The Little Blue Bridge, The Little Red Fort, and Peeping Beauty. She is a public school teacher and board member of OAGCT, the Oklahoma chapter of the National Association for Gifted Children. Fanni Mezes is a Hungarian illustrator living who studies with a product design engineer BSc qualification from Obuda University and also studied Illustration at the Corvin Art School.

Marble Press is the parent company, of three subsidiaries: Marble Books, which focuses on picture books, Bulooga Books, which publishes books for youngest readers; and Taltos Books, which publishes middle-grade and young-adult materials. It arose from a collaboration between children's book industry professionals, parents, and successful entrepreneurs. Michael Green joined the publisher as the former President and Publisher of Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers/Penguin Random House.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids and YA graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

