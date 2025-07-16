Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan's Gotham Academy 2025 #1

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: becky cloonan, gotham academy

Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan's Gotham Academy: First Year #1 launches from DC Comics in October 2025

Gotham Academy: First Year by Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, and Becky Cloonan is launching from DC Comics in October 2025 as a new six-issue series. Originally launched in 2014 as a part of the ninth and final wave of comics under DC's New 52 imprint by the same creative team, it was followed by a six-issue crossover miniseries between it and Boom Studios's Lumberjanes, which was released in 2016, and Gotham Academy: Second Semester from DC Rebirth, which ran from 2016 to 2017. And now it's back…

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #1

On Sale October 1, 2025

Written by Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, and Becky Cloonan

Art by Marco Ferrari, Eva de la Cruz (colors) and Steve Wands (letters)

Main cover by Karl Kerschl Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen and Sweeney Boo

40 pages Cover price: $4.99 US

A story of secrets, survival, and moody adolescence.. The school has secrets. So does she. It's going great…

Launching on October 1, 2025, the new comic book series reunites the original creative team of whose inventive storytelling first introduced readers to Gotham City's most prestigious prep school and its unforgettable student body. Joining them for this new chapter is interior artist Marco Ferrari, whose expressive and atmospheric visuals bring fresh depth to the academy's haunted hallways. Returning to cover duties, Kerschl provides main covers for all six issues, channeling the signature visual flair that helped define the original run.

"I'm so excited to return to the world of Gotham Academy with Becky and Karl," says Fletcher. "It's a joy to be back with the original team, and to welcome the incredibly talented Marco Ferrari to the fold. His work brings such life to these characters and to the halls of the Academy itself."

Gotham Academy: First Year continues the critically acclaimed story of Gotham Academy's young students, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike. Mystery and mayhem await Olive Silverlock, a shy, working-class teen from Gotham's Narrows, as she navigates school life in a super-powered world, offering a unique perspective on Gotham through the eyes of a youngster as scared of its heroes as its villains. In addition to visits to Arkham Asylum and surprise appearances from billionaire weirdos, you never know who—or what—you might meet wandering the halls of Gotham Academy.

"We went back to where it all began," says Fletcher. "Gotham Academy: First Year takes us into Olive Silverlock's pivotal first year—the mysterious summer before it all started—and introduces one of Batman's most iconic villains to the series for the very first time. We can't wait for readers old and new to join us this October, exactly 11 years to the day since the original series debuted!"

"Set before the events of the original series, First Year traces Olive's reluctant arrival at the school after a traumatic event involving her mother—and a fateful handoff between Commissioner Gordon and Bruce Wayne. Shuffled from crisis into campus life, Olive must adapt to cliques, secrets, and a system that's less supportive than it seems.

"Underlying everything, Olive has a problem—and it's shaped like Gotham's most famous vigilante: Batman. But how will she process the weight of her past while navigating school politics, unexpected friendships, and a growing connection to Gotham's darker mysteries? Who will she share her first kiss with? And why is everyone obsessed with… maps? What's with these rich kids? Does Gotham Academy have a cartography class??