Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: brian bendis, cb cebulski, milan, sara pichelli

Brian Bendis To Reunite With Sara Pichelli At Marvel In 2026

Brian Bendis to reunite with Sara Pichelli at Marvel Comics in 2026, announced at Milan Games Week

Article Summary Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli will reunite at Marvel Comics for a new project announced at Milan Games Week 2025.

The famous creators behind Miles Morales, Ultimate Spider-Man, are confirmed to collaborate again in 2026.

Bendis previously revealed he would return to Marvel for Avengers #800, hinting at more work with Pichelli.

The Milan panel discussed Ultimate Spider-Man’s impact and teased whether Miles Morales could be revisited.

The Ultimate Spider-Man panel at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics – 28/30 Novembre 2025, fieramilano (Rho)was attended by Brian Bendis, Sara Pichelli and CB Cebulski. During which they revealed that Bendis and Pichelli would be working together at Marvel Comics again in 2026. Most famously, they created Miles Morales, the second Ultimate Spider-Man, together, a development that led to them online abuse. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose…

So the question must be… is this a return to Miles Morales for Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli? Or something else entirely? Bleeding Cool previously broke the news that Bendis would be returning to Marvel Comics in 2026, and later confirmed that it would be for Avengers #800. But we also knew there was more on the cards. And that's Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli, the creators of Miles Morales. Here's the panel listing from Milan Games Week and Cartoomics…

"It was born in October 2000 and is a revolution: Ultimate Spider-Man is the miraculous recipe to resurrect Marvel from its ashes and enter the homes of every comic book reader, old or new. Over the years, this alternate version of Spider-Man has continued to return, renew itself and renew every area of entertainment: from comics to animation, passing through video games to return to comics. We talk about it with Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, the writer who invented Ultimate Spider-Man twice, Brian Michael Bendis, the co-creator of Miles Morales, Sara Pichelli, the artist of the most recent incarnation of Miles, Federico Vicentini. Moderated by Zeth Castle and Nicola Peruzzi"

Milan Games Week and Cartoomics, previously known as Games Week until 2013, is an Italian festival that has been held annually since 2011 in Milan. It was initially hosted at the Portello Convention Centre, then at the Fieramilanocity urban hub, and since 2017, at the Fieramilano suburban hub, located in the municipal area of Rho. It has around 200,000 attendees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!