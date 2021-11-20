Brian Bolland Spins 2000AD 45th Anniversary in February 2022 Solicits

Rebellion has their February 2022 solicitations up for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and the rest – though most of these will only make it to the USA in March. Including a 45th anniversary cover celebrating 2000AD by Brian Bolland, with Tharg as the DJ in the house spinning his vinyl. How very retro for 2000AD…

2000 AD DECEMBER 2021 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC211791

(W) Michael Carroll, Kek-W, Ian Edington, John Wagner, Dan Abnett (A) Jake Lynch, John Burns, Leigh Gallagher, David Roach, Dan Cornwell, I. N. J. Culbard (CA) Brian Bolland

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Proteus Vex takes on the alliance in "Desire Paths"; the Shadow Creatures infiltrate The Order in "Fantastic Voyage"; the world's only hope lies with an Orc in Kingmaker: "Falls the Shadow"; and nineteenth-century Paris comes under attack by an interdimensional menace in Saphir: Liaisons Dangereuses. Then, in the bumper Prog 2270, 2000 AD celebrates its 45th anniversary with the start of two new stories – Judge Dredd: The Citadel, a searing return to the Apocalypse War, and Brink: Mercury Retrograde, the stunning new chapter in the SF-horror drama. Plus bonus Indigo Prime and Tharg stories, and more!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: 25.99

JUDGE DREDD MAGAZINE #441

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC211792

(W) Rory Mcconville, Dan Abnett, Tom Eglington, James Peaty, John Wagner, Garth Ennis (A) Staz Johnson, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, Warren Pleece, Colin MacNeil, Henry Flint (CA) Ben Willsher

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The future lawman leads a team to the Pan-African enclave of Profundia but there are factions that want them dead in Praise Zort!; something inhuman lurks beneath Badrock in Lawless: "Ballots Over"; Goya faces a race against time to find her family's killers in Death Cap; Armitage gets closer to the corruption at the heart of Brit-Cit Justice Dept in Diamond Dogs III; and Zane has no choice but to get involved in the skysurfer movie in "Surfer." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged graphic novel Hawk's epic adventure continues from Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 10.99

2000 AD ENCYCLOPEDIA HC (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC211793

(W) Scott Montgomery (A) VARIOUS (CA) Stewart K Moore

From A.B.C. Warriors to Zenith! Meticulously researched and compiled for comics fans everywhere, the 2000 AD Encyclopedia is the essential fact compendium to the Galaxy's Greatest Comic! What are the essential Judge Dredd stories? In which progs did The Ballad of Halo Jones run? What year was the first appearance of Nemesis the Warlock? Just who are the Thrillsuckers? Look no further, Earthlets! Every strip and major character from 2000 AD's trailblazing 45 year history is catalogued and detailed, accompanied by stunning artwork and illustrations. With this show-stopping hardcover collection, must-read characters and storylines from across the cosmos are at your fingertips!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 50

SPIDER CRIME UNLIMITED HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC211794

(W) Jerry Siegel (A / CA) Don Avenell

The Spider is the uncrowned king of the New York underworld, so elusive to the police that he even manages to taunt the Police Commissioner at his retirement party. But Professor Aldo Cummings, a famous but ill-tempered scientist, determined to stop the schemes of the Spider once and for all, invents a ray-machine which will eliminate the evil from a person's personality. But a tragic miscalculation will turn Professor Cummings into the Professor of Power, and he will seek a more direct confrontation with the Spider. The first collection of the Spider stories originally published as part of the Picture Library series, these long-lost and fast-paced pulp adventure stories have never been reprinted before, written by Jerry Siegel (co-creator of Superman) and Donne Avenell.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99

TWO HEADS GRAPHIC EXPLORATION HOW BRAINS WORK OTHER BRAINS (

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC211795

(W) Uta Frith, Chris Frith (A) Daniel Locke

Professors and husband-and-wife team Uta and Chris Frith have pioneered major studies of brain disorders throughout their nearly fifty-year career. Here, in Two Heads, their distinguished careers serve as a prism through which they share the compelling story of the birth of neuroscience and their paradigm-shifting discoveries across areas as wide-ranging as autism and schizophrenia research, and new frontiers of social cognition including diversity, prejudice, confidence, collaboration, and empathy.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 30

SRP: 19.99