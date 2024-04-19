Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:

Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Returns (Again) In July 2024

Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga returns from Image Comics (again) in July 2024, ahead of the new YA-style collections.

The beloved sci-fi series will debut issue #67 with a new story arc.

New 6x9 YA-style editions with fresh cover art by Staples begin in September.

Saga to remain available in various formats, inciting both fans and critics.

As revealed in Bleeding Cool's listing of Image Comics' new solicits and solicitations, Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga returns from Image in July 2024. Saga initially paused at its half way point back in 2018 with Saga #54, before #55 was published in January 2022. It ran monthly until May 2022, skipped a month to July, and then jumped again to January 2023. It then ran up to September last year with Saga #66. And then nothing since,

But it looks like Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga will return in July, just after San Diego Comic-Con, but what's the betting they'll have copies at the show?

SAGA #67 (MR)

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC

SAGA returns for its epic 12th season as 12-year-old Hazel embarks on the most important adventure of her young life.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/31/2024

This will also come ahead of Image Comics republishing Saga by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples in a six inch by nine inch format beginning in September, with new cover art by Fiona Staples, aimed at the YA bookstore market, in a format that has proved successful for graphic novels from other publishers. The series will still remain available in single issue, standard trim size trade paperback, deluxe hardcover, digital versions, and compendium trade paperback editions. So expect a whole new audience to get outraged by the sex scenes and the dragon penis all over again. Or at least activist parents and politicians. Saga, Vol. 1 paperback edition 6×9 will be published from Tuesday, the 24th of September.

Saga Volume 1: New Edition Paperback

The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, best selling comic book series of its time is now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. A genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about star-crossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic romantasy featuring a diverse and eclectic cast of memorable characters, Saga follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. Collects issues #1-6.

