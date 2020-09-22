Brian Stelfreeze Finished New Comic, Thomas River #1, on Kickstarter

Legendary comic book creator Brian Stelfreeze came to recent renewed prominence again with his work on the Black Panther comic book, with Ta Nehisi-Coates. His first comic book artwork to follow that run, however, is through Kickstarter. Working with Doug Wagner on a new comic book, Thomas River. Bleeding Cool has had a first look at a new variant cover to the new project, digitally painted by Stelfreeze.

Thomas River #1, a 40-page comic, is complete, it just needs printing. Hence the Kickstarter. Here's what we know.

Thomas River is known as a world renowned engineer among his metropolitan friends. He jets around the globe as a consultant to the biggest engineering firms, but that is simply a cover. In reality, River is the quintessential secret agent—equivalent to Jason Bourne, Ethan Hunt, and James Bond in every manner but one… he is a Black man. Raised by his working class family in Baltimore, Thomas was an exceptionally gifted student. While he could have gone down the wrong path, and almost did, Thomas' mother simply wouldn't let it happen. After buckling down, Thomas earned a full-ride to Cornell, where he double-majored in Structural Engineering and Linguistics. Graduating with honors, the CIA saw his true potential and recruited him into their ranks. And he did not disappoint.

Think John Wick meets James Bond in tone and attitude; basically, the most bad ass American secret agent ever.

In this debut book, a terrorist attack unlike anything seen since 9/11 hits the United States. Many lives are lost, and as one of the attacks is in Baltimore, it hits all too close to home for Thomas River. But before the day is over, River is called in by the President of the United States herself, and charged with tracking down the people who orchestrated and carried out this heinous act. As River chases leads across the globe in his effort to bring the guilty to justice, he will discover the plot goes deeper than he could have ever imagined.

Digital copies will ship in November (or before), print copies in December…