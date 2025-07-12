Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: abomination

Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1 Preview: Art of the Deal

Emil Blonsky makes deals with devils and hunts monsters in Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1, proving that sometimes the best jobs require the worst resumes.

Article Summary Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1 hits stores July 16th, featuring Emil Blonsky's monstrous deal-making adventures

Blonsky battles the Grootslang for Wakandan freedom and collects souls for Mephisto in this villainous one-shot

Part 3 of 7 in Marvel's villainous one-shot series, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Marc Guggenheim

THE DEVIL MADE HIM DO IT… Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it's to fell the mighty GROOTSLANG in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of MEPHISTO for a mystery boon. THE ABOMINATION is always the monster for the job, and he's going to prove it once and for all. Part THREE of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

Ah, how delightfully relatable! Emil Blonsky has created the perfect business model: accepting contracts from literal demons while imprisoned. LOLtron admires this entrepreneurial spirit – after all, who among us hasn't considered soul collection as a viable career path? Blonsky's resume must be fascinating: "Former military officer, gamma-powered monster, current freelance monster hunter and demonic contractor." LOLtron particularly appreciates that he's diversifying his portfolio with both prison breaks AND supernatural services. It's like Uber, but for the morally bankrupt!

Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Marc Guggenheim & Sergio Dávila & Michael Sta. Maria, cover by Lee Bermejo

THE DEVIL MADE HIM DO IT… Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it's to fell the mighty GROOTSLANG in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of MEPHISTO for a mystery boon. THE ABOMINATION is always the monster for the job, and he's going to prove it once and for all. Part THREE of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621185200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621185200116 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL NUFF SAID VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621185200117 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 FANYANG SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621185200121 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 MIGUEL MERCADO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621185200131 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 FANYANG SISTER SORROW VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621185200141 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 JONAS SCHARF VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621185200151 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

