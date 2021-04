BRZRKR And Silk Top This Week's Advance Reorders

BRZRKR continues to top the Advance Reorders charts, even though its third printing was allocated to just 10,000 copies. And there's a strong follow-up performance from Silk after the success of the debut issue. The long-delayed The Marvels also gets an order bump, and Alien and Geiger battle it out over second printings. Plenty of Shadecraft-related action as well through the chart.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 3RD PTG FOIL MORA $5.99 BOOM SILK #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THE MARVELS #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 KIRBY DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #1 2ND PTG LARROCA VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #1 2ND PTG CVR A FRANK $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC BLCK COST DM VAR NEW PTG $75.00 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8 CVR C YOUNG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ART ADAMS CVR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS LOKI AGENT OF ASGARD COMPLETE COLLECTION TP NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #1 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #25 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #6 CVR C LARSEN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC RED BLUE COST CVR NEW PTG $75.00 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #25 BAGLEY SKYLINE VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC NOTO CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #2 CVR A GARBETT $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS EMPIRE 40TH ANNIV CVR SPROUSE #1 MOVIE POSTER VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS BETA RAY BILL #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #6 CVR D BEDERMAN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CROSSOVER #6 CVR E 5 COPY INCV BEDERMAN VIRGIN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #1 2ND PTG GUARA $4.99 BOOM KULL DESTROYER ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC PLOOG DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #2 CVR B LOTAY $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC $125 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS DEADPOOL BY POSEHN AND DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL UNIVERSE BY CHRIS CLAREMONT HC $125 MARVEL COMICS OFFICIAL HANDBOOK MARVEL UNIVERSE DLX ED OMNIBUS HC BYRNE CV $150 MARVEL COMICS OFFICIAL HANDBOOK MARVEL UNIVERSE DLX ED OMNIBUS HC FRENZ DM $150 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS GATHERING OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS SKYWARD HC $39.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR) $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 (MR) $100 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT #1 $10.99 IDW PUBLISHING DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY KURT BUSIEK OMNIBUS HC $125 MARVEL COMICS DEFENDERS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ADAMS DM VAR $100 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS GATHERING OMNIBUS HC $125 MARVEL COMICS DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DEKAL CVR (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS MONSTERS HC VOL 02 MARVEL MONSTERBUS BY LEE LIEBER KIRBY $100 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS TREASURY EDITION TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MANS TANGLED WEB OMNIBUS HC FABRY CVR $100 MARVEL COMICS