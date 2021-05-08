Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has a bold claim to make about Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, the milestone issue of the rebooted Buffy comic by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, and Valentina Pinti hitting stores on Wednesday, May 12th. According to the solicit, this comic will feature the "biggest Buffy story of the century," which, for the record, would include all of seasons 5, 6, and 7 of the Buffy television show, as well as any Buffy comics published prior to the reboot. Will it live up to that claim? That we can't answer, but we do have a preview for you to take a look at below.