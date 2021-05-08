Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has a bold claim to make about Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, the milestone issue of the rebooted Buffy comic by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, and Valentina Pinti hitting stores on Wednesday, May 12th. According to the solicit, this comic will feature the "biggest Buffy story of the century," which, for the record, would include all of seasons 5, 6, and 7 of the Buffy television show, as well as any Buffy comics published prior to the reboot. Will it live up to that claim? That we can't answer, but we do have a preview for you to take a look at below.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210862
MAR210863 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR B QUINONES – $4.99
MAR210864 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR C FRANY FOIL VAR – $5.99
MAR210865 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany
* The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century STARTS HERE.
* The truth about Buffy, the Scooby Gang and their very existence is revealed in this jaw dropping anniversary issue.
* But what is their connection to <SPOILER> and how does it connect to <SPOILER>?
* Every answer only leads to more questions…and straight to the Big(gest) Bad you never saw coming.
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAR210864 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR C FRANY FOIL VAR, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAR210865 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Blank Cover, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210862 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY, by (W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.