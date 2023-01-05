Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever

X-Men Red #10 featured this scene, with Cable creating a techno-organic suit for himself from his aggressors. Looking to take on Orbis Stellaris "man-to-man… and quite literally face-to-face", with the intergalactic arms dealer literally coming our of his shell. But the phrase is another dive for Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli …

…as it refers to a portrayal by Cable that may be the most nineties of images, drawn by Greg Capullo and Harry Candelario, written by Fabian Nicieza, with impossible weapons to carry, and shoulder pads, neck pads, dum dum bullets, a missile launcher and every pouch possible to pin to a body. A classic in over-the-top nineties excess…





… found form in the Krakoa Twenties. And it's not just Al Ewing and X doing this, oh no. Marauders is having a good go with last month's reveal of Commander Nightfount…

…. as being anther very familiar face…

Stryfe, the clone of Cable, instigator of the X-Tinction Agenda, and now messing around in the past two billion years ago, in all his nineties excess.

