Cables, Cables, Everywhere in Cable #12 [Preview]

Cable #12 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, an issue that all signs indicate will spell the end for Kid Cable and the return of Old Man Cable, otherwise known as just Cable, back before Kid Cable came back to the past from the future to kill the future version of himself in Extermination. And to be honest, it's probably for the best. The whole point of killing off Old Man Cable is because he was letting the original five time-displaced X-Men destroy the timeline due to sentimentality, but it doesn't look like Kid Cable is doing such a hot job of keeping things order himself, considering we find both Old Man and Kid Cable battling out with a Cable clone, Stryfe, in this preview. What do all three have in common? Daddy issues. And so Papa Summers is there as well. Hopefully, they'll be able to work all these issues out. Or not. they're time travellers, so they can always try again later.

Cable #12 will be in stores next week. Check out the preview below.

CABLE #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR210806

APR210807 – CABLE #12 SOUZA VAR – $3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Phil Noto

CUTTING THE CORD!

Young Mister Summers sends his regrets – he will not be attending the Hellfire Gala this year. Or ever again.

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99