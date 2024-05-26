Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: august 2024, Blood Moon Comics

Calaguerra, Canonical & Memoirs in Blood Moon August 2024 Solicits

Calaguerra #1, Memoirs From The 20th Century #1 and Canonical #1 in Blood Moon Comics' August 2024 solicitation.

CALAGUERRA #1 (OF 3) CVR A TEHANI FARR (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241412

MAY241413 – CALAGUERRA #1 (OF 3) CVR B 7 COPY INCV TEHANI FARR (MR)

MAY241414 – CALAGUERRA #1 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TEHANI FARR (MR)

(W) Ruben Najera (A) El Kartun (CA) Tehani Farr

Three unlikely individuals from Mexico with new found superhuman abilities find themselves joining forces to combat a common enemy. Embark on this epic journey into the world of Calaguerra filled with an emotional roller coaster of action, adventure, laughter, heartbreak, love, and characters finding the strength to take matters into their own hands to save not only their own country but the world.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

CANONICAL #1 (OF 6) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ FOIL (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241415

MAY241416 – CANONICAL #1 (OF 6) CVR B NAHUEL SB (MR)

MAY241417 – CANONICAL #1 (OF 6) CVR C OZZY FERNANDEZ (MR)

MAY241418 – CANONICAL #1 (OF 6) CVR D MATEO MACIOROWSKI WRAPAROUND (MR)

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Nahuel Sb (CA) Hernan Gonzalez

From the creator of Violet Descends, Grit N Gears, and Gunbreed comes Canonical! The last holy man makes his stand in a world that's gone to hell. Father Anselmo Duarte is one of the few remaining exorcists on Earth. He fights monsters, witches, and demons every single day. He also claims to be stalked by the seven archangels. Are they real or is he just becoming batshit crazy in his old age? He doesn't have time to find out as all the babies on the entire planet are born dead in a period of 24 hours. With no trace of half a billion infant souls, it's up to Anselmo to save them… Unless everything is just happening in his head and he just needs to retire to wherever priests go when they grow too old.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #1 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241425

(W) Kevin Learn (A / CA) Kevin Learn

A woman, unsatisfied with her life, takes a pill that catapults her back to 1999, as she strives to rectify her past, she will unravel a sinister plot, and discover that sometimes it's hard to shake your mistakes-even with a do-over.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DELIVER US FROM EVIL #3 (OF 4) CVR A JIMMY PALMIOTTI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241419

MAY241420 – DELIVER US FROM EVIL #3 (OF 4) CVR B DAVID FAUGHT (MR)

(W) Peter Breau (A) Mattia Doghini (CA) Jimmy Palmiotti

Unfolding in the shadows, Lazar, Silent Violet, and agents of the Obsidian Veritatis Dominion face a sinister cult as supernatural ripples in time escalate. Revelations about the enigmatic Nazi bell, Die Glocke, set the stage for an epic confrontation transcending dimensions. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding journey where past and present collide, secrets unravel, and reality itself is on the line. Can Lazar and Violet navigate the chaos and confront ominous forces?

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

DIRT WITCH ONESHOT (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241421

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Thomas Tikas

36-Page Oversized Issue! Randal made a terrible mistake. He knew not to play the record backwards, but victims of bullies often make desperate decisions. Now she is here and she must be fed. A terrifying new creature to the world of horror via a tragic tale about the consequences of action.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

EDIE #5 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241422

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

Finally in control of her body, Edie seeks revenge on Brice's friends and those who protected him.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #3 (OF 4) CVR A ANDY KUHN (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241423

MAY241424 – LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #3 (OF 4) CVR B VICTOR SANTOS (MR)

(W) Mark Fenton (A) Brian Rogers (CA) Andy Kuhn

With Olivia still held captive the Hedgewitch summons versions of herself from multiple universes. Jeremy's attempt to free Olivia has landed him in good hands after losing one of his own and all the supernatural beings begin to gather for the final showdown!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

ONE GIANT LEAP #2 (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241426

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

There are opposing forces in this world and everyone is susceptible to its push and pull. What does Alex's one giant leap from the first issue have to do with good and evil? The mystery begins to expand!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

SIMON SAYZ #7 (OF 12)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY241427

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

Symon leaves the city and meets some new "friends." Judas the Betrayer is introduced and the big question is: where does his loyalties lie?

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

