Calexit: Say Goodbye To Hollywood- Black Mask Full April 2026 Solicits

Article Summary Calexit: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 launches April 29, 2026 from Black Mask Studios with multiple covers.

The Calexit saga returns as California faces off against the US Homeland forces in a near-future dystopia.

Main characters Jamil and Zora lead the resistance as California’s freedom and culture are threatened.

Inspired by real-world secession debates, Calexit blends political drama with pop culture battlegrounds.

Billy Joel sings "Say Goodbye To Hollywood" and the Calexit comic from Matt Pizzolo and C Granda picks that up for their new series Calexit: Say Goodbye To Hollywood as California says goodbye to the USA, and the US isn't going to let that happen with their masked, armed Homeland forces… Calexit: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 is published by Black Mask Studios for the 29th of April 2026.

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR A C GRANDA BURBANK (MR)

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR B C GRANDA GLENDALE VAR (MR)

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR C INC 1:3 C GRANDA HOLLYWOOD VAR (MR)

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR D INC 1:5 C GRANDA MELROSE VAR (MR)

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR E INC 1:10 C GRANDA CULVER VAR (MR)

CALEXIT SAY GOODBYE TO HOLLYWOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR F INC 1:25 C GRANDA UNICITY VAR (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

The incendiary saga of California's war with America continues. Democracy is fraying, Culture is under siege, and Freedom hangs in the balance as wartime smuggler Jamil and Mulholland Resistance fighter Zora find themselves at the crossroads of history while the cultural Crossroads Of The World burns around them. Has America gone too far? Will California be able to defend its citizens? Is it all over for Hollywood? Sometimes you have to take a stand.

Retail: $4.99 4/29/2026

The first Calexit volume debuted in 2017 amid real-world discussions about California's secession from the USA following the election of Trump. It imagines a dystopian near-future where a fascist/autocratic U.S. president imposes martial law, mass deportations, and crackdowns on immigrants and dissenters. California defies the federal government by declaring itself a sanctuary state and effectively rebelling/seceding, leading to an occupied Los Angeles under martial law. The story follows Jamil, a young courier/smuggler, navigating the chaos and Zora, a leader in the Mulholland Resistance. In 2025, Calexit: The Battle for Universal City was launched, exploring the resistance targeting or battling over Universal City, turning pop culture landmarks into literal battlegrounds.

