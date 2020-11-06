Caliber Comics Sign Deal To Publish Second Sight Graphic Novels

Graphic novel and comic book publisher since the nineties, Caliber Comics, has signed a deal with new publisher Second Sight Publishing to publish graphic novel versions of two of Second Sight's new titles for the foreseeable future. Those titles are their horror anthologies Mississippi Zombie and Harvest Of Horror. Previously, Second SIght also published Horror Comics through Antarctic Press.

Caliber Comics published titles such as The Crow by James O Barr and the zombie world saga, Dead World. They were the publisher of Brian Bendis' first crime comics, published the Songbook of Alan Moore and published early work by the likes of Guy Davis, Michael Allred, Warren Ellis, Vince Locke, Ed Brubaker, Mike Perkins, David Mack, Dean Haspiel, Mike Carey, Jim Calafiore, Georges Jeanty, Patrick Zircher, Phil Hester and more. Their return to comics a couple of years ago was accompanied by a switch to graphic novels, rather than single issues.

Mississipi Zombie, the graphic novel, is published by Caliber Comics this week. Harvest of Horror will be published next year.

MISSISSIPPI ZOMBIE GN VOL 01

CALIBER ENTERTAINMENT

SEP201151

(W) Bradley Golden, Alex Barranco, Joe Wight, Marcus Roberts, Peter Breau, John Breau (A) Phil Williams, Antonio Acevedo, Rod Espinoza, Dan Gorman, Shaun Barbour (CA) Spike Jarrell

It was the year 2000. Reports of rabid animal attacks began to occur in the northern parts of U.S. Many blamed these assaults on the environment. Once bitten, humans found themselves transformed into beings akin to zombies. The last place uninfected was the great Mississippi region. Well that was then… this is now. The walking dead have begun to make their presence and creatures are crossing the Mississippi River. Life has become an ongoing struggle for survival. Collected here are five of humanity's apocalyptic nightmares!In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $16.99