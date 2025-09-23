Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cambrian, Romanis Magiicae

Cambrian Welcomes Creator Submissions With December 2025 Full Solicits

Cambrian Press welcomes creator submissions next year with December 2025 full solicits and solicitations and Romanis Magicae

Article Summary Cambrian Press is opening submissions in March 2026 for completed one-shots, minis, and short graphic novels.

Focus is on first-time creators looking to break into comics and get their stories published.

Accepted creators retain their rights after a limited term contract; fair treatment is a priority.

December 2025 solicits highlight Romanis Magicae TPB, a history/adventure series set in ancient Rome.

Matthew Blair, owner of small comic book publisher Cambrian Comics is opening its books in March 2026 for new creators looking for a publisher to "first time creators" to help "get their stories published and out into the world." They are looking for short projects–specifically one shots, short graphic novels, and four issue mini series–that are already completed, and are ready to go to print. While the submissions policy is open to all creators, the publisher would like to focus on creators who are looking to break into comics and publish their first book.

Matthew Blair says "This submissions policy was born out of a combination of two things: my desire to make breaking into comics easier for new talent and my frustration at seeing great stories and creators get ignored or exploited," says Matthew Blair, the founder and head of Cambrian Comics. As long as you follow the rules and submit a completed book, I can promise that we will take a look, let you know whether or not we've accepted it in a timely manner, and treat you fairly".

Once a book is accepted, Cambrian Comics will sign creators to a limited term contract and use its experience in crowdfunding, marketing, and sales to make sure that the book is as successful as possible. Once the contract has run its course the books will be returned to their creators, who may take their stories and ideas anywhere they see fit. They also state "first, works that promote bigotry and hate speech are not allowed. Second, no graphic sexual content or excessively violent imagery. Third, no A.I generated artwork or writing. While Cambrian Comics is open to discuss the particular details of what is or is not allowed, it does reserve the right to request small changes to the work and has the final say on what works it decides to publish."

And to show the kind of comic books they do publish, here are Cambrian's December 2025 solicits and solicitations through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, for the collection of Romanic Magicae..

ROMANISIS MAGICAE TPB

DEC. 10 PAGES: 104 $19.99 RATED T+

HISTORY / ADVENTURE COVER A Paul Pear-Smith

WRITER: MATTHEW BLAIR

ARTIST: PAUL PEAR-SMITH

COLORS: EVA DE LA CRUZ AND DANIEL DE LA CRUZ HIGHLIGHTED ISSUE INFORMATION:

Synopsis: Step into a world of magic and violence in the back streets of ancient Rome as an ex-legionary named Marcus stumbles into a plot that threatens to topple the Empire. Collects issues 1-4.

