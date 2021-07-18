Can Anyone Stop Skaar's Rampage in Gamma Flight #2 [Preview]

Gamma Flight comes up against Skaar, son of Hulk in this preview of Gamma Flight #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But is the team too dysfunctional to take him down? The preview below may offer some clues.

GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210566

MAY210567 – GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

MAY210568 – GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BIGGEST REVEAL OF THE SUMMER!

Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days – well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing – and the characters you love to hate.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99