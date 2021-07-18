Can Anyone Stop Skaar's Rampage in Gamma Flight #2 [Preview]

Gamma Flight comes up against Skaar, son of Hulk in this preview of Gamma Flight #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But is the team too dysfunctional to take him down? The preview below may offer some clues.
GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
THE BIGGEST REVEAL OF THE SUMMER!
Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days – well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing – and the characters you love to hate.
In Shops: 7/21/2021
