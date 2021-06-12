Can They Just Talk About It? Miles Morales Spider-Man #27 [Preview]

Miles Morales Spider-Man #27 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing this rehash of the clone saga. As happens far too often for Marvel superheroes, Miles finds himself in a situation that talking things out could easily solve. But talking things out doesn't sell comics. Torturing Miles, however? Well, we'll have to see. Check out the preview below.