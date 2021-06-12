Can They Just Talk About It? Miles Morales Spider-Man #27 [Preview]

Miles Morales Spider-Man #27 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing this rehash of the clone saga. As happens far too often for Marvel superheroes, Miles finds himself in a situation that talking things out could easily solve. But talking things out doesn't sell comics. Torturing Miles, however? Well, we'll have to see. Check out the preview below.
MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27
MARVEL COMICS
APR210892
APR210893 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27 BESCH SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke
THE CLONE SAGA CONTINUES!
The secrets and origins of the clones are revealed and the truth is horrifying. This is the issue you won't forget any time soon, and neither will Miles.
32 PGS./Rated T
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210893 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27 BESCH SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Rose Besch, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210892 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27, by (W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.