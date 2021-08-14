Can You Conquer with Variant Covers? Kang the Conqueror #1 [Preview]

Kang the Conqueror #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the titular conqueror has a new strategy for his titular conquering: flooding the market with variant covers. Check out a preview of the first of this five-issue mini-series below.
KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210542
(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo
THE ORIGIN OF KANG!
The man called Kang the Conqueror has been a pharaoh, a villain, a warlord of the space ways and even, on rare occasions, a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang the Conqueror.
But the truth is more complex. Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. And a cycle that begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path…
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $4.99
