Canceling Nighthawk in Heroes Reborn Siege Society #1 [Preview]

You knew it was bound to happen! Seige Society has come to the Marvel Universe! What is Seige Society? We have no idea, actually. We're assuming it's like the Heroes Reborn universe version of Cancel Culture. Anyway, perhaps you can learn more by reading this preview of Heroes Reborn: Siege Society #1, in stores from Marvel Comics next week? And look, see? They're trying to cancel Nighthawk already! Check out the preview below.