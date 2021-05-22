Canceling Nighthawk in Heroes Reborn Siege Society #1 [Preview]

You knew it was bound to happen! Seige Society has come to the Marvel Universe! What is Seige Society? We have no idea, actually. We're assuming it's like the Heroes Reborn universe version of Cancel Culture. Anyway, perhaps you can learn more by reading this preview of Heroes Reborn: Siege Society #1, in stores from Marvel Comics next week? And look, see? They're trying to cancel Nighthawk already! Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210533
MAR210534 – HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1 FERREIRA VAR – $4.99
(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley
BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE LEAD AN ASSAULT ON THE SQUADRON!
• After the Civil War that split the Squadron Supreme in half, Nighthawk formed his own Squadron in Europe.
• But not all of Europe is okay with it. Baron Zemo has put together his own team to take them down. Who's on this team?
• Natasha Romanov, Clint Barton, Scott Lang and Victor Creed.
• The Squadron doesn't stand a chance.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210534 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1 FERREIRA VAR, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Marcelo Ferreira, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210533 HEROES REBORN SIEGE SOCIETY #1, by (W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Ken Lashley, in stores Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.