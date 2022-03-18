Canto, D&D and Sonic The Hedgehog #50 In IDW's June 2022 Solicits

IDW's June 2022 solicits and solicitations reveal a new Canto series by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker, Tales Of The Unnamed World, a new Dungeons & Dragons ser, Ravenloft: Orphan Of The AgonyIsle and a new D&D annual to boot. While Sonic The Hedgehog reaches its 50th issue…

CANTO TALES OF THE UNNAMED WORLD #1 CVR A LIANA KANGA

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221547

APR221548 – CANTO TALES OF THE UNNAMED WORLD #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV KANGA

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker (CA) Liana Kanga

The lovable knight Canto, his friends Falco and Rikta, and their Malorex mount are returning to the Clockwork Kingdom. But to get home, they must cross a bridge guarded by a mysterious bard. His price? A story he's never heard in all the Unnamed World. A phenomenal collection of stories by David Booher and some of comics' top artists expands the world and adventure of the fan-favorite Canto series between Canto II: The Hollow Men and Canto III: Lionhearted.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CANTO TP VOL 03 LIONHEARTED

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221549

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

The tiny clockwork knight in search of a heart has found his people's freedom and has saved them from the curse of the Shrouded Man, but is he ready to face his enemy on the battlefield? After making the ultimate sacrifice, Canto bears a weapon that could defeat the Shrouded Man and free all the inhabitants of the Unnamed World. Now, he races to find a hidden settlement of his former slavers to enlist them as allies in the coming war. That is, if the Shrouded Man doesn't find them first… Collects Canto III: Lionhearted #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #1 CVR A UNDERWOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221550

APR221551 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #1 CVR B TBD – 3.99

APR221552 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV T

(W) Aaron Harvey (A) Corin Howell (A / CA) Bayleigh Underwood

Frankenstein meets D&D! Miraculously revived from what appears to have been a gruesome death, Miranda finds herself brought back to life, with no memory, in the mysterious lab of the infamously talented Dr. Viktra Mordenheim of Lamordia. Through unsavory experiments, and flashbacks illustrated by a new guest artist each issue, Miranda will begin to piece together-literally one body part at a time-how she met such a horrifying fate. Who wanted her dead, and how has she found herself reanimated at Schloss Mordenheim? Miranda will be forced to reckon with why Viktra would go through all this terrifying trouble to bring her back.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ANNUAL 2022 CVR A DUNBAR

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221553

(W) Jim Zub (A) Eduardo Mello (CA) Max Dunbar

The Witchlight Carnival is a traveling circus filled with wild wonders aplenty, but its sensory splendors bring deep danger as well! Fan-favorite D&D writer Jim Zub explores the Feywild realm in this special self-contained issue that's perfect for new readers and gaming fans alike! Dungeons & Dragons has never been bigger, and The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure sourcebook that inspires this issue has been a sales smash hit. This issue includes a brand-new magic item for gaming fans to use in their own tabletop adventures!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 7.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ANNUAL 2022 CVR B TBD

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ANNUAL 2022 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MELLO (NET

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #295 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221556

APR221557 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #295 CVR B GALLANT – 3.99

APR221558 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #295 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

"High Stakes," Part 5! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event continues here! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant continue their daring march to issue #300 here! Featuring the fifth of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO BEST OF SNAKE EYES

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221559

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

He's the best of the best: ninja, soldier, and arguably the most recognizable member of G.I. Joe-and the most mysterious. He is Snake Eyes, and here's your chance to delve into the mystery that surrounds this enigmatic (and silent) warrior, told by some of the greatest writers and artists in G.I. Joe publishing history. Yeah, Snake Eyes might not have a lot to say, but at nearly one hundred pages of ninja-warrior action, this special reprint comic is going to get plenty loud!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 6.99

GIRL AND THE GLIM GN

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221560

(W) India Swift (A) India Swift, Michael Doig

Starting out at a new school is tough, and Bridgette isn't having much luck, seeing as, well, she's not great at making a first impression. Or, maybe, any impression. Ugh, all these nervous feelings! Will she fit in? Will she make new friends? Will they still like her once they get to know her better? Nope. For now the best she can manage is… awkward. This is not going great. The Girl and The Glim is about accepting the fact that fear is okay, and that while letting other people see your vulnerabilities can be scary, it can also lead to closer friendships in the end.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GODZILLA BEST OF GODZILLA ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221561

Since the dawn of the Cold War, one monster has reigned supreme-Godzilla! Now, in this first issue in a series of reprints that showcases some of the greatest Godzilla comic book stories ever told by a variety of superstar writers and artists, find out why Godzilla is the undisputed King of the Monsters. And at almost a hundred pages, this comic is nearly as gargantuan as its monstrous star!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 6.99

GODZILLA RIVALS VS BATTRA ONESHOT CVR A ONO

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221562

APR221563 – GODZILLA RIVALS VS BATTRA ONESHOT CVR B TBD

(W) Rosie Knight (A / CA) Oliver Ono

In a quiet beachside town ravaged by constant sewage spillages and toxic waste dumps, something is stirring. Deep under the rolling hills that surround Hackney-on-Sea, Battra is awakening, driven by a single goal: to destroy mankind and save planet Earth. The only one who can stop him is Godzilla, but he hasn't been seen in decades and has never ventured to the cold shores of the English coast… until now. Robbie runs a small bookshop, but her real passion is monsters. She's spent years researching the myth of Godzilla and his fearsome foes, and now that hypothetical experience is about to become a life-saving tool. Can Robbie locate Godzilla? Will Godzilla alone be enough to defeat Battra? Is Battra really wrong? And will the goddess Mothra make an appearance?

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA VS MMPR #4 (OF 5) CVR A FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221564

APR221565 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #4 (OF 5) CVR B TBD – 3.99

APR221566 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLIAMS II (N

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

Godzilla and the Megazord team up to battle a host of giant monsters-some from the world of the Power Rangers, some from Godzilla's world! Meanwhile, the Green Ranger attempts a daring escape from the clutches of Rita! And the most terrifying challenge yet from Godzilla's greatest foe is about to erupt into a full-blown kaiju free-for-all!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILL LOCK ARTISAN WRAITH #4 (OF 7)

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221567

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A / CA) Livio Ramondelli

The last resort has been activated. The Resolve and the Lurk have called in their backup. The Wraith Legion is here. And once they arrive, there's no such thing as an unrazed world. But how does this play into the Artisan Wraith's plans?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #2 CVR A MEBBERSON

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221568

APR221569 – MY LITTLE PONY #2 CVR B JUSTASUTA – 3.99

APR221570 – MY LITTLE PONY #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

The new adventure continues! Join Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, Hitch, and their trusty sidekick Cloudpuff as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie! The quest to find the missing Unity Crystal has led our Mane 5 to a place they never thought they'd see-Canterlot! But a familiar figure lurks in the shadows, intent on stopping magic for good!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #3 (OF 4) CVR A GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221571

APR221572 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #3 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHEN MOONEY – 4.99

APR221573 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RODRIG

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Stephen Mooney (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The Rocketeer is plunging from the sky in a terrifying death spiral, with no way to save himself! Even if Cliff Secord manages to survive, he'll need to contend with Axis versus Allies in a bar brawl of international proportions! All this while Betty takes on a nefarious enemy of her own!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #50 CVR A SONIC TEAM

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221574

APR221575 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #50 CVR B EVAN STANLEY – 7.99

APR221576 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #50 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE

APR221577 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #50 CVR D 25 COPY HESSE

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Sonic Team

Sonic the Hedgehog #50 is here! To celebrate, this issue features two Sonics! And two Tails! Wait… One of them is green… And the other has tails made out of water?! Imposters! And they're working with Dr. Starline?! After assembling a squad of bad guys, kidnapping Belle, starting a forest fire, and causing chaos in Central City, Starline is finally ready to unleash his monstrous imposters: Surge and Kit! Will his meticulous planning be enough to defeat Sonic and Dr. Eggman? The throne is only big enough for one!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 7.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 11 ZETI HUNT

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221578

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (A / CA) Tracy Yardley

The Deadly Six are back for revenge and their first targets are Sonic's friends in the Restoration! Zavok, leader of the Deadly Six, is angrier than ever and wants to reunite his minions. Jewel has called on Sonic, Tails, and the Chaotix for help, but will they be able to stop the Zeti before they launch an all-out assault on Restoration HQ? Plus, Belle's got her own intruder to deal with, but it turns out they're here to steal her! Sonic's going to have to move quickly to stop all the mayhem. Collects issues #41-44.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 15.99

STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #4 (OF 4) CVR A HERN

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221579

APR221580 – STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #4 (OF 4) CVR B 10 C

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

The exclusive comics tie-in to the hit show continues here! It's finally time for Linus to shine! Discovery's enigmatic science officer proves to be much more than just the average Saurian in this original tale of the far future.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR SISKO CVR A PRASETYA

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221581

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Hendry Prasetya

The spotlight turns to Benjamin Sisko in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of Star Trek: The Next Generation! Expand upon the world of The Mirror War! When Benjamin Sisko is tasked with taking out Intendant Kira Nerys' political rival at a very public party, things quickly escalate from tense to dangerous when another figure from Sisko's past makes a dark appearance!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR SISKO CVR B EVENEBE

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR SISKO CVR C 10 COPY INCV RALSTON

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME OPENING MOVES #1 CVR A PENICHE

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221584

APR221585 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME OPENING MOVES #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV EAS

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Fero Peniche

The Rat King is scheming behind the scenes, and it will be up to the Shredder to find a way to stop the trickster god and his new trio of terror-Madame Null, Baxter Stockman, and LeatherKrang! Will the former master of the Foot Clan be able to locate the necessary counter-pieces to foil the Rat King's latest deadly gambit-or will chaos rule the day in NYC and Mutant Town? One thing's for certain: the answers won't be found in only one dimension. Longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz returns to the pages of IDWs ongoing canon in this official prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TMNT BEST OF TMNT COLLECTION TP VOL 01

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221586

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Brian Lynch, Sophia Campbell (A) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a pop-culture phenomenon since their comics debut in 1984! This collection spans the decades with stories from their earliest days and their latest adventures with spotlights on Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo! Co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird lay the foundation for decades of storytelling with the original four Micro-Series issues focusing on each Turtle published in 1985 and 1986. The most recent incarnation of the Turtles' adventures, headed by co-creator Kevin Eastman and writer Tom Waltz, paid homage to the original four Micro-Series issues, later adding four more Macro-Series issues by a host of creative talent.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 29.99

TMNT ONGOING #130 CVR A YURCABA

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221587

APR221588 – TMNT ONGOING #130 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

APR221589 – TMNT ONGOING #130 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANKS

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) John Yurcaba

The earth-shattering story arc conclusion! Punk Frogs, mad vivisectionists, frankenmutants, and psychic powers-the TMNT and their friends have had their hands full of late with all kinds of twisted and terrifying chaos. And now, to top it all off, a new problem waiting to happen is rocketing its way to Mutant Town from Burnow Island!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN HC

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221590

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A / CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph? Collects the complete five-issue miniseries in a new graphic novel, an adventure as fulfilling for longtime Turtles fans as it is accessible for readers just discovering the heroes in a half shell.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 29.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #17 (OF 17) CVR A YURCABA

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221591

APR221592 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #17 (OF 17) CVR B ANDREA BELL – 3.99

APR221593 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #17 (OF 17) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DENG

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) John Yurcaba

Finale! How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? The Vok. Will their rivalry get in the way or will they put everything aside to save them and their fellow Cybertronians!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TP VOL 02

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221594

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Josh Burcham

The new Beast Wars universe continues to evolve, with new characters and surprising team ups, as Maximals and Predacons vie for supremacy! Following their first battles, both teams are licking their wounds, but they won't get to rest for long. Pods filled with new bots are landing planetside, and Optimus Primal and Megatron are each eager for new recruits! But what if the only side a new arrival wants to join is their own? The mysterious Blackarachnia makes her debut! Plus, Skold must prove herself to the other Predacons by winning over a potential ally. Collects #7-12.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

TRANSFORMERS HC VOL 05 HORRORS NEAR AND FAR

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221595

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith, Jack Lawrence (CA) Cryssy Cheung

The war grows desperate for Optimus Prime's Autobots. With Energon and morale running low, they seize on a dangerous plan to boost Jumpstream's teleportation abilities. Meanwhile, Bumblebee enters a criminal alliance and Megatron learns that his former mentor holds an artifact that could be the key to the Decepticons' victory. The fall of the tether that anchored Cybertron's moon was a critical step on the road to war, and the ancient Titan Vigilem caused it. Now the only other active Titan, Lodestar, and her cityspeaker, Lightbright, must hunt him down! And when Starscream follows rumors of a disembodied spark in the desert, what he finds will horrify and rattle him to his core!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 49.99

TRANSFORMERS KING GRIMLOCK HC

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221596

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Agustin Padilla

The iconic Transformers character embarks on a solo adventure through a world of swords-and-sorcery unlike anything ever seen before! Grimlock, the beloved powerhouse T-rex with an attitude, and one of the strongest Cybertronians in existence, finds himself magically transported to a world of fantastical beasts and strange powers! In this savage world, where the strong rule with sword and iron, Grimlock finds a new opportunity to prove he's the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn't enough.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 25.99

TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #2 CVR A ROCHE

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221597

APR221598 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #2 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SU (NET

(W) Nick Roche (A) E. J. Su (CA) Nick Roche

After ages of isolation, the Last Bot meets with the Visitors, the last straggling survivors of a dying race and the greatest threat Donnokt's ever seen. But how will the locals react to not only mysterious Visitors from the stars but also a robot in disguise in their midst?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TRANSFORMERS SPECIAL CVR A MALKOVA

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221599

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Various (CA) Anna Malkova

The thrilling conclusion to the saga that started in Transformers (2019) #1! The Decepticons have the upper hand. Cybertron is falling. And Optimus Prime has an imploder-possibly the most dangerous Cybertronian-built weapon in history-to his head. This is the Autobots last stand. But what does triumph look like in a desperate situation? The War for Cybertron may end here, but the Autobots and Decepticons aren't done yet!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 7.99

TRANSFORMERS SPECIAL CVR B HERNANDEZ

TRANSFORMERS SPECIAL CVR C 10 COPY INCV MILNE

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #6 (OF 6)

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221602

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

Yagi, once an honored samurai, is now disgraced and banished from his clan. He makes his living as a professional assassin traveling with his son, Gorogoro. His former clan, though, wants him dead and have sent many samurai after him. None of them survived their encounter. Counselor Wakame has come up with a bold new plan: hire Yagi to kill a warrior equally as skilled-the ronin Usagi!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VOICES THAT COUNT COMICS ANTHOLOGY BY WOMEN GN

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221603

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Esther Gili

Brought to life by a host of talented creators, this graphic novel anthology dissects what it means to be a woman in today's hyper-masculine world. Voices That Count is a collection of short comics that celebrates women. Printed in English for the first time, this Spanish collection highlights and uplifts women's voices, collecting their stories of life, love, and empowerment. Interacting with everything from the realities of gender imbalance in the workplace-through a gender-flipped lens-to toxic beauty standards taking a toll on the body image of young girls, Voices That Count gives women a space to recount their struggles and triumphs.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JOHNNY BOO HC VOL 13 OHNNY BOO GOES TO SCHOOL

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221604

(W) James Kochalka (A / CA) James Kochalka

Johnny Boo doesn't know what school is, but if Squiggle is going, he wants to go too! School is where you have to wear an apple on your head so the teacher doesn't mistake you for ice cream and eat you accidentally, right? Well, maybe if your teacher is the Ice Cream Monster. This book is the perfect gift for someone about to enter school, someone who recently finished school, or anyone could use a sweet and silly story about being brave in new situations.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ORDER OF THE NIGHT JAY GN BOOK 01 FOREST BECKONS

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221605

(W) Jonathan Schnapp (A) Jonathan Schnapp

Frank is perhaps the most un-bear-like bear Camp Jay Bird has ever seen. Actually, he's probably the only bear Camp Jay Bird has ever seen. And there are tons of bugs, he's getting picked on, and he can't seem to earn a single badge! But there's Ricky, an excitable little raccoon who shares Frank's love of Mega Bunny comics. But Ricky's friendship might be more than Frank can handle. After breaking camp rules, getting lost in the woods, and discovering ancient secrets about the long-forgotten Order of the Night Jay, how will Frank explain all this to his dad?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 14.95

RADICAL MY YEAR WITH A SOCIALIST SENATOR OGN

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221606

(W) Sofia Warren (A) Sofia Warren

In early 2018, cartoonist Sofia Warren was not paying attention to New York state politics. But that summer, her Brooklyn neighborhood began buzzing about Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old democratic socialist running for state senate whose grassroots campaign was inspiring an army of volunteers. When they beat the odds and won, Warren found herself wondering what would happen next. How does it work when an outsider who runs on revolutionary change has to actually do the job? So she decided to find out. Using the graphic memoir format, Radical: My Year with a Socialist Senator is a remarkable first-hand account of Warren's experience embedded with Julia Salazar and her staff during their first year in office.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 24.99