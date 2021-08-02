Captain America and Iron Man Take a Road Trip in Avengers #47

Avengers #47 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing the World War She-Hulk storyline. She-Hulk has been captured by the Russians and is currently undergoing brainwashing, but best buds Captain America and Iron Man are willing to spark an international incident by attempting to rescue her from her captives. But when they get there, will the She-Hulk they find be the She-Hulk they know? Of course she won't be. Didn't you read the title of the damn storyline? Honestly, you all ought to know better by this point. Check out the preview of Avengers #47 below.

AVENGERS #47

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Javi Garron

"WORLD WAR SHE-HULK" Rages On!

The Red Room is the secret furnace where some of the world's greatest assassins and super-killers have been forged. And now She-Hulk is its newest recruit. As the Avengers race to rescue Jen Walters from the Russian Winter Guard, is it too late to save She-Hulk…from going red?

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $3.99