Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1 Preview: Origins

Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Kev Walker, cover by Salvador Larroca

Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America's newest foe – and what the Outer Circle's next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620517200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620517200121 – CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL 1 MALEEV VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620517200131 – CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL 1 CARNERO SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

