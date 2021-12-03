Captain America/Iron Man #1 Preview: Heroes Gone Bad

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Iron Man comes across an old trainee from Marvel's famed Fifty States Initiative, but ol' Fifty-One has apparently turned into a murderer! Can Iron Man and Cap bring him down? Check out the preview below.

Captain America/Iron Man #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210841

SEP210845 – CAPTAIN AMERICA IRON MAN #1 (OF 5) CLARKE INFINITY SAGA VAR – $3.99

SEP210843 – CAPTAIN AMERICA IRON MAN #1 (OF 5) GLEASON STORMBREAKER VAR – $3.99

SEP210846 – CAPTAIN AMERICA IRON MAN #1 (OF 5) KUBERT INFINITY SAGA VAR – $3.99

(W) Derek Landy (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross

A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, attracting the attention of both Iron Man and Captain America. When Steve and Tony realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down-only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives…

Derek Landy (FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER; THE BLACK ORDER) and Angel Unzueta (IRON MAN; STAR WARS) team up to bring you a thrilling adventure starring a fan-favorite dynamic duo!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.