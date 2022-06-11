Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 Preview: Spoil Sports

In this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1, it's the Fourth of July, and Cap and Bucky are looking to bust people setting off illegal fireworks. Come on, Cap! Let people live! Who cares if the fireworks are powered by anti-matter?! Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1

by Collin Kelly & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

"The shield isn't what you think. It's not your symbol. It's theirs." The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st. Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620168600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

