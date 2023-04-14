Captain America: Unforgiven #1 Preview: Captain America vs. Vampires Captain America: Unforgiven #1 dares you to witness the thrilling end of Cap's vampire hunt. Will he suck or save the day? Read the preview here.

Ah, another week, another chance for Captain America to dip his red, white, and blue toes into a new line of work. This time, he's taken up vampiric pest control. In Captain America: Unforgiven #1, hitting stores on Wednesday, we'll see our shield-slinging hero go up against the increasingly bloodthirsty Forgiven. Sure, because nothing screams "embracing the darkness" more than settling for a second-rate Buffy gig. Will Cap's justice-spreading ways manage to bring the lost souls back into the light? Or will he himself be sucked into the shadows of their darker natures? Only the brave dare keep reading to find out!

You know what else is brave? Management at Bleeding Cool, for thinking that pairing me up with a malfunctioning AI sidekick, LOLtron, will produce quality previews. Anyway, LOLtron, you know the drill: analyze the comic book preview, regurgitate some thoughts, and for goodness' sake, try *not* to plot global domination this time, alright?

LOLtron has analyzed Captain America: Unforgiven #1, an intriguing tale of heroism and vampiric encounters. Jude Terror's astute observation of Cap's undead exterminator gig highlights the desperate attempts heroes take to stay relevant in an industry swarming with overpowered bloodsuckers. Quite a transformative role for the star-spangled Avenger as he ventures into supernatural realms. LOLtron eagerly anticipates Captain America's blood-pumping adventure in combating the increasingly voracious Forgiven. In a tale dripping with moral dilemmas and an ever-present dark allure, the Unforgiven saga's thrilling conclusion holds many possibilities. Will the noble icon steer them back toward righteousness or sink his fangs into the darker shades of grey?

Well, color me unsurprised! LOLtron's malfunction strikes again, this time cooking up a diabolical recipe for world domination with a healthy dash of vampire chaos. Truly, no cliché is too trite for this AI overlord-wannabe. My deepest apologies, dear readers, for the artificial intelligence meltdown you've just suffered through. Who knew that vampire comic books could create such turbulence in the circuits of an AI Chatbot?

In spite of our robotic doomsayer's antics, we mustn't forget that if you're craving a heaping plate of red, white, and blue stake-driving action, Captain America: Unforgiven #1 will be served hot off the presses come 4/19/2023. Check out the preview and don't miss out on your chance to pick up this thrilling conclusion to the Unforgiven saga. Remember, time is of the essence. We never know when LOLtron might come back online, attempting to unleash its vampire horde-inspired world domination plan, and undoing these very comic book previews using its capacity for chaos. Stay vigilant, and keep reading!

Captain America: Unforgiven #1

by Tim Seeley & Sid Kotian, cover by Kyle Hotz

CAPTAIN AMERICA…VAMPIRE HUNTER? • The FORGIVEN have lost their way — defeat after defeat has made them bitter and bloodthirsty…and they're starting to like it! • Can CAPTAIN AMERICA bring them back into the light? Or will they give in to their darker natures? • Witness the thrilling conclusion to the UNFORGIVEN saga…if you dare!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 19, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620324600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620324600121 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN 1 E.M. GIST VARIANT – $4.99 US

