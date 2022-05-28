Captain Marvel #38 Preview: Binary Learns She's a Cat Person

Binary discovers the joy of cats in this preview of Captain Marvel #38, but Spider-Woman has other plans. What does Spider-Woman have against cats? Is she a skrull again? Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #38

by Kelly Thompson & Juan Frigeri & Alvaro Lopez, cover by R.B. Silva

CAPTAIN MARVEL NO MORE! Carol Danvers is missing! Her disappearance has left the newly sentient BINARY to fill in, but stepping into the shoes of one of Earth's greatest heroes is no easy feat. As Binary finds herself plunged into a world she barely understands, the questions about exactly who and what Binary is grow deeper. And where IS Captain Marvel anyway?! A brand-new arc starts here as Kelly Thompson's award-winning epic adventure continues!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268003821 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 38 SEGOVIA SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003831 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 38 BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003841 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 38 NOTO FORTNITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.