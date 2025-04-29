Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: caption, oxford

Caption, The UK's Weirdest Comic Con, Coming Back To Oxford In August

Caption, the UK's weirdest comic con is coming back to Oxford in August this year. And I'll be making the long arduous trek from London

Article Summary Caption, the UK's weirdest comic con, returns to Oxford for a special "REBIRTH" event in August 2025.

Celebrated for its non-profit, inclusive vibe, Caption focuses on indie comics and creator-fan connections.

Unique for its single sales table and workshops, Caption creates a relaxing, neurodiverse-friendly festival.

Submissions are open for comics on the "REBIRTH" theme; new organizers aim for accessibility and fun.

Andrew Luke celebrates the UK's smallest and weirdest comic convention, comic festival or whatever, as it is returning to Oxford, with a rather weird video of his own…

Through the nineties, noughties and a chunk of the teens, I loved going to Caption, a small press comic book convention held mostly in Oxford, where I lived for a couple of years. It led me to discover the work of Jeremy Dennis, to celebrate that of Terry Wiley and Mark Stafford, and to hold long conversations into the night with Woodrow Phoenix and Matt Brooker. It ran as a non-profit festival from 1992 to 2017, until life got in the way. But it will now be returning to Oxford in 2025, as Caption: REBIRTH on the 16th of August, courtesy of Amy Letts, Emily Brady, Andy Luke, Barry Renshaw, Matt Chambers and Vickie Bernard.

What is Caption? Caption is a Small Press and Comics Festival. It was the longest-running comics festival in the UK until it went on hiatus in 2017, hence the "Rebirth!"

Caption is a Small Press and Comics Festival. It was the longest-running comics festival in the UK until it went on hiatus in 2017, hence the "Rebirth!" What makes Caption Special? Caption allows creators and fans to meet in a relaxed, social, non-sales focused environment. Instead of stalls, there is a shared sales table run by the organizers plus talks and workshops running throughout the day. Learn about comics, make friends and swap tips. Several of the organization team are neurodivergent, and we will have a chill-out/quiet space with lego & stim toys.

Caption allows creators and fans to meet in a relaxed, social, non-sales focused environment. Instead of stalls, there is a shared sales table run by the organizers plus talks and workshops running throughout the day. Learn about comics, make friends and swap tips. Several of the organization team are neurodivergent, and we will have a chill-out/quiet space with lego & stim toys. Where/when is Caption 2025? Caption 2025 is planned to run on the 16th – 17th August weekend in Oxford, venue to be confirmed. Put the date in your diary!

Caption 2025 is planned to run on the 16th – 17th August weekend in Oxford, venue to be confirmed. Put the date in your diary! Can I help / contribute? We also need contributions of comics based on the theme "REBIRTH". If you would like to submit one please get in touch.

Amy Letts writes;

"Unlike commercial comics conventions, Caption has always been non-profit. Its sales table is run by the organisers, allowing creators to roam free and mingle with fans in a relaxed, non-pressured environment. Without barriers, everyone got involved in Talks and Workshops, naturally networking, swapping tips and making friends with people with a shared interest in comics. Our goal is, quite simply, to bring Caption back so that more people can share in the positive and unique comic festival experience. As an Autistic person, I personally found Caption the most comfortable and welcoming experience I have ever had at a comics event. For Caption 2025 it is my personal goal to make it as accessible and neurodiverse-friendly as possible. Caption's different way of selling comics allows for creators to get straight to social interaction and real networking, without anxiety. In a market where distribution is difficult, the sales table lets creatives access their readers, and the social space allows for those introductions. Attendees get to make contact in a friendly environment with an opportunity to relax and an ethos of fun."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!